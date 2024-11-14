How Raiders Can Approach Miami Differently This Season
For the second season in a row, the Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Florida to face the Miami Dolphins. However, things are different this time around.
When the teams faced each other last season, both teams were relatively healthy. This season, the Raiders are anything but healthy.
Last season, the Raiders entered their matchup with the Dolphins on a two-game win streak. This season, they enter the matchup on a five-game losing streak.
While there are plenty of differences between the two teams, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said one of the things he remembers most from facing the Dolphins last season was their speed.
"Yeah, I think feeling their speed because that's real,” Pierce said.
“Those dudes are fast, man, 4.2, 4.3, 4.4. I don't think anybody's at a 4.5. I think that's illegal for their scouting department.
“But it's real. I think for us to feel that with 10 [Tyreek Hill], with 17 [Jaylen Waddle], 28 [De'Von Achane] didn't play in that game as much, and I believe 31 [Raheem Mostert].
“So, just getting those guys going, understanding the tempo and the speed and the efficiency that Tua [Tagovailoa] plays at.
“I think that was really good, and that's good film for us to go back and now watch as we look at the other four games this year as well."
The Raiders made a change at offensive coordinator, firing Luke Getsy and promoting Scott Turner to the team's interim offensive coordinator position. Pierce hopes the change leads to a different result on Sunday.
"I think with all our coordinators, I tell them exactly how I want it to look, and they obviously come up with the game plan,” Pierce said.
“But there are certain things that have to change. Our ability to run the football has to change. We have to run the football.
“We're one of the worst teams in football, if not the worst running team in football. So, that has to change.
“And I can talk about third down efficiency down in the red zone where we have opportunities, either by our special teams or our defense to put the ball in the end zone. We want to see those things happen.
“So, those are things that we worked on throughout the bye week, and we'll work on this week for Miami."
Just like the Raiders are on a losing streak, the Dolphins were on a three-game losing streak before beating the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.
The Raiders might be a bad team but the Dolphins are far from unbeatable for the Raiders.
