Ravens HC Thinks Lamar Jackson Will Break Steelers Legend's Record
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is no stranger to making history, but head coach John Harbaugh thinks he's got more in him.
When speaking to the media recently Harbaugh said he thinks Jackson will soon pass former Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger for the most career games with a perfect passer rating in NFL history. Jackson tied Roethlisberger in that regard in Week 9's win over the Denver Broncos when he finished with a 158.3 passer rating, the fourth time in his career he's posted a perfect rating.
“I’m betting on Lamar at some point to break it,” Harbaugh said after the game. “I thought he played great, but also, the team around him — the pass protection — that’s a really good pass-rush team, a real aggressive defense, a really highly-ranked defense. Our offense came to play as a group.”
In the 41-10 win, Jackson finished 16 of 19 passing for 280 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Jackson's three other "perfect" games also came against AFC foes, with two of those matchups being vs. the Miami Dolphins. In Week 1 of the 2019 season, Jackson led the Ravens to a 59-10 rout over Miami in which he finished 17 of 20 passing for 324 yards, five touchdowns and no picks.
Later that season in Week 10, he finished with a perfect rating again, this time in a 49-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson went 15 of 17 through the air for 223 yards and three scores. This was also the game where Jackson spun his way past the Bengals defense for a 47-yard rushing touchdown, which is still one of the most notable plays of his impressive career.
Jackson will look to gash the Bengals once again when Baltimore and Cincinnati kick off on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET.
