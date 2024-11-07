Caleb Williams Gives Bold Compliment to Patriots' Drake Maye
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has certainly turned a lot of heads during his rookie campaign, including that of one of his fellow classmates: Caleb Williams.
Maye's Patriots will be facing Williams' Chicago Bears this Sunday, setting up a clash of two of the top signal-callers in the 2024 NFL Draft class.
Williams said he has known Maye for a while and offered some pretty strong compliments for the University of North Carolina product.
“I think his game is exactly what y’all saw in college,” Williams said, via the Bears' official team website. “I think he’s explosive. I think he’s accurate. I think he’s a tall, strong figure back there in the pocket. I think he makes plays for his team.”
Maye began the season backing up Jacoby Brissett, but was inserted as the starter midway through October. In five appearances and four starts, he has thrown for 770 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 65.6 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 85.1.
But it's what Maye does on the ground that's most impressive.
The 22-year-old has rushed for 209 yards and a score while averaging an incredible 10 yards per carry.
He has also already displayed that he is not afraid of the moment, as evidenced by his incredible game-tying touchdown pass at the end of regulation in New England's Week 9 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Maye was the third overall pick of the draft. Williams went No. 1, but in the months leading up to the draft, there were some wondering if Maye were actually the best quarterback of the class.
Obviously, the jury is still out, and both youngsters have a long way to go.
But Sunday's matchup will certainly represent an interesting showdown.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!