NBA DFS (Tuesday, March 3)

Let's dive into the SUPER TUESDAY edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

Tonight's NBA main slate features eight games. We begin at 7 pm ET, and there is a pair of late west coast matchups, which we did not have last night. Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart are questionable for the Celtics, but Kemba Walker will play. Serge Ibaka and Fred VanVleet are both questionable for Toronto. Anthony Davis will likely be a game-time decision for the Lakers.

SG/SF Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

DraftKings: $10,400, FanDuel: $10,300, Yahoo: $48

The disrespect of Brad Beal continues in NBA circles, but we don't play that game here. Beal averaged 40 points, seven assists, and four boards per game last week while shooting very efficiently from the field. If the Wizards are playing, Beal is in my lineup.

PF/C Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

DraftKings: $7,700, FanDuel: $8,200, Yahoo: $36

Tonight will be the first time I roster Zion in a DFS contest. Williamson is a big-time point scorer, and he will grab rebounds, especially putbacks on offense. Three-point shooting is not something he does consistently as of yet. Williamson has a great matchup tonight vs. the pitiful Timberwolves. Zion's point total prop is sitting at 25, and that 25 is juiced up.

PG Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

DraftKings: $7,300, FanDuel: $6,600, Yahoo: $35

Walker makes his return to the Celtics lineup tonight, and he is priced to play. Walker may not play a full complement of minutes, but he should still be a valuable fantasy asset this evening. When the Celtics and Nets played in Boston earlier this season, Walker went for 39 points.

SG/SF Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

DraftKings: $5,500, FanDuel: $5,500, Yahoo: $22

Fantasy points should not be hard to come by tonight in Sacramento when the Kings host the Wizards, both teams like too fly up and down the court at a rapid pace. Hield will likely take over ten three-point shots tonight.

C Thomas Bryant, Washington Wizards

DraftKings: $3,800, FanDuel: $3,900, Yahoo: $15

Bryant does a solid job as the Wizards big man. He is also one of the better low-priced DFS options on a nightly basis. Bryant can give you about 14 points and five boards. In an earlier game vs. the Kings, Bryant went for 14-and-8. If he can knock in a couple of threes, he will 30 fantasy points.

