Is Dak Prescott the QB3 in Fantasy Football?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is coming off a phenomenal fantasy season. Should he be the first QB off the board in fantasy football drafts after Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is coming into the most significant season of his career thus far. The Cowboys and Prescott should agree on a new contract which will likely make Prescott the highest-paid quarterback in the league.

Prescott has a new head coach in Mike McCarthy, the same man who helped coach Aaron Rodgers to a Super Bowl championship. Prescott has more than enough weapons. His offensive line is one of the best in the NFL. Running back Ezekiel Elliott is one of, if not the best back in the game. He also has a pair of wide receivers that both had more than 1,000 yards receiving last season and a flashy new rookie in CeeDee Lamb.

Simply put, Jerry and Stephen Jones have put Prescott in a spot to be very successful this season. Even oddsmakers are taking note. Prescott is fourth in NFL MVP odds, only behind Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson.

In early fantasy football drafts, Prescott is going off the bard as the fifth quarterback. Jackson, Mahomes, Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray are the four quarterbacks that are ahead of Prescott. I believe that as we get closer to the season and Prescott signs his deal he will begin to move up past Watson, Wilson and Murray to be the third quarterback to go off the board.

For the most part I try to stay away from quarterbacks who steam up draft boards. Matt Ryan did a number of years ago and he failed. Baker Mayfield did just last season and we all saw how that worked out. Prescott is a different story though.

Cowboys Insider Mike Fisher explains what Dallas is looking to do on offense:

"McCarthy and staff are in the process of assembling a “best-of” blueprint: The marrying of McCarthy’s West Coast offense from Green Bay, the existing Dallas terminology, the bullishness of Ezekiel Elliott and the running game and the versatility of QB Dak Prescott."

This is a good idea by McCarthy. Don't try to change up a lot of what's been working. Prescott seems to get more comfortable running the team every season, but this season the stakes will be high.

When it comes to fantasy football I like to get a draft day value at quarterback. Jackson was going off fantasy draft boards as the QB15 last season. I don't have a problem with Prescott being the third quarterback drafted in fantasy, but I will not pick him before the sixth round of a fantasy draft.

Last season was Prescott's best statical year as a pro. He threw for close to 5,000 yards with 30 touchdowns. Prescott finished the season as the No. 2 overall fantasy quarterback, so a top-three finish is well within range for him. However, I'm not sure the draft day price tag will be as affordable as it was last season. If all are healthy, Prescott may not outperform Jackson and Mahomes, but he has already shown that he can put up bigger fantasy numbers than Waston and Wilson.

