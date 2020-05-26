Davante Adams vs Aaron Jones: Which Packer Deserves More Fantasy Football Love?

The Green Bay Packers will have a pair of fantasy football assets that could be drafted in the first round of fantasy drafts this season.

Davante Adams has been an elite fantasy wide receiver for a few seasons now. Last season, in just 12 games played due to injury, Adams caught 83 balls and fell just under 1,000 yards receiving. In 2018, Adams was one of the top receivers in the league. He caught 111 passes for 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns. Adams is the only show in town when it comes to the Packers' passing game.

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones, on the other hand, came out of nowhere to have a breakout season in 2019. Jones totaled over 1,500 yards of total offense on his way to becoming the second-highest scoring back in fantasy football.

Wide receiver will be a deep position in fantasy football this year. Owners who want a piece of the Packers offense may overlook Adams and pick Jones because of position scarcity. Packers insider Bill Huber breaks down an issue for Jones that may be on the horizon, saying:

"Jones, who is coming off a prolific season, and Williams will be free agents at the end of the season. Jones could price himself out of Green Bay."

The Packers are not the type of franchise that's going to pay up for a big-time running back. I could see them using Jamaal Williams more this season to prevent possibly losing Jones to a big payday elsewhere.

If I had to spend a top 15 pick on a Packer it would be Adams. He has a great rapport with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and is hands down the most reliable target in the passing game.

