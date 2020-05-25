Don't Undervalue Chris Carson After Carlos Hyde Signing

Chris Carson is still the RB1 for the Seahawks despite Carlos Hyde signing with Seattle. Fantasy football owners should draft Carson with confidence.

Over the weekend, the Seattle Seahawks added veteran running back Carlos Hyde. Fantasy football owners who had planned on drafting Chris Carson this season may be a bit panicked by this signing, but it is nothing to worry about.

Carson was a pleasant surprise last season. He carried the ball 278 times for 1,230 yards and 7 touchdowns. Hyde was not brought to Seattle to split carries with Carson. He's there as injury insurance.

Seahawks Insider Corbin Smith explains that this signing is likely more about Rashaad Penny than Carson:

"As Penny continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered last December, there's a growing concern within the organization that he won't be ready to return for the start of the regular season, creating a need for additional running back help."

Penny could start the season on the PUP list, so added assurances are needed in the backfield, even after Seattle selected DeeJay Dallas from the University of Miami in the draft this year. Carson, Hyde and Dallas are the backs that will get the carries, but Carson will be the lead dog in the backfield.

Carson is going off the board as the 21st running back selected in early ADP. I think that represents good value if he drops lower because of the Hyde news. If he somehow drops out of RB2 territory, Carson will become a huge steal. I'd draft Carson over running backs like Devin Singletary and Todd Gurley, who are currently going higher than he is.

Hyde is a good veteran back who can catch and run well between the tackles. But in Seattle, I only see him as a handcuff or injury replacement. I think Dallas is a back with stash-and-cash potential and I'd draft him before taking Hyde.

