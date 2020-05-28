Fantasy Football: Don't Give Up On Dwayne Haskins Yet

Dwayne Haskins didn't have a great rookie season, but he showed flashes late in the season. Don't overlook him in fantasy football drafts in 2020.

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins didn't have the kind of start to his career he surely wanted. In the seven games he started as a rookie last season, Haskins threw seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions. On the surface those numbers don't look good at all, but there is hope for Haskins and I wouldn't mind having him in two-quarterback fantasy leagues or on my bench in a single-quarterback league this season.

Washington Football Insider George Carmi had this to say about what the team could do to develop Haskins this season:

"The team should not rely heavily on Haskins’ arm early in the season, especially with unproven weapons. The name of the game is efficiency, and Haskins would benefit from calculated shots as opposed to a reliance on his arm. Take what the defense is giving you, and rely on the play-action tendencies of coordinator Scott Turner."

If Washington is not looking to bring in former Panthers quarterback Can Newton, they would be smart to develop a system to make the game easier for Haskins. That's what most coaches do with young quarterbacks.

Last season, Haskins had to play for a regime that really didn't want him. This year, the new staff in D.C. seems to want to get Haskins going in the right direction.

Haskins actually played better in the final two games of the season last year. In both of those contests he completed more than 65% of his passes and threw two touchdown passes and no interceptions in each game. Washington also scored 35 and 27 points, respectively.

Haskins earned high praise in the offseason from Washington's new offensive coordinator Scott Turner. He said Haskins has done well in the Zoom calls they've had and he feels Haskins is grasping the concepts of the offense quite well. Haskins has been working out with Antonio Brown and teammate Terry McLaurin this offseason.

Overall, Haskins was not impressive last season. However, now is not the time to give up on him.

