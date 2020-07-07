Julio Jones Fantasy Outlook: All-Time Leader in Receiving Yards Per Game & No Sign of Decline

It's been an impressive career for Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones. We already know what to expect from him (greatness) so don't overthink it!

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is a Hall of Fame-bound stud option for fantasy owners. Even at age 31, he is still playing at an extremely high level, despite the emergence of fellow Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Calvin Ridley over the last two seasons.

Jones extended his streak with over 1,375 yards receiving to six seasons while offering only a mid-level amount of TDs (6). Jones has only scored 10 or more TDs once in his career (2012, his second season).

Jones ranks first all-time in receiving yards per game (96.2) and even his 92.9 receiving-yards-per-game total in 2019 is still higher than anybody else’s career all-time numbers. A decline will come, but Jones is so good that in a pass-friendly offense that the cracks in his armor aren’t yet glaring.

The arrival of RB Todd Gurley tells me it’s not likely to happen this year, considering he’s been a consistent punch-it-in-the-endzone type back throughout his career.

Jones started with four TDs over three games in 2019, but his only other contest with TDs came in Week 15 (13/134/2).

From 2017 to 2019, Jones averaged 10.1 targets per game while ranking seventh, first and second in WR targets. His best performances last year came in six contests (5/106/2, 8/128/1, 8/108, 10/152, 13/134/2, and 10/166).

The Falcons will throw the ball at a high volume, creating another top-five WR season for Jones. He is getting older, and most fantasy drafters look for the younger flashier options, but his resume and opportunity sets the stage for another superstar season.

I’m projecting Jones to haul in 95 catches for 1,332 yards and eight TDs. Jones has an ADP of 10 in early July as the fourth wide receiver drafted.

Check out the No. 1 Jones highlight from Falcon Report insider Malik Brown.