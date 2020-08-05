2020 Fantasy Football Draft Special: LIVE 6:30 pm (ET) Wednesday, August 5th

WATCH LIVE: Rankings, Strategy, Q&A

The time is now to start researching, preparing, and strategizing for your upcoming Fantasy Football drafts.

Sports Illustrated's fantasy football analysts Michael Fabiano, Corey Parson and Bill Enright breakdown everything you need to start getting ready for your drafts.

There are two ways to watch.

1. Right here on SI.com/fantasy

2. On Sports Illustrated's Twitter

Some of the shows topics include:

Fabiano's Big Board

Top 3 running back and wide receiver rookies for 2020

Top 5 offenses for 2020

Bottom 5 offenses for 2020

Advanced ADP Breakdown: Who is moving up/moving down

Fantasy Sleepers for quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight ends

Plus we are taking your questions live throughout the show.

