Eagles WR Jalen Reagor Out 3-4 Weeks With Shoulder Injury

The Eagles rookie WR is expected to miss a month after injuring his shoulder making a tackle in practice. SI Fantasy insider Ben Heisler discusses the fantasy ramifications.

Eagles rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor is expected to miss 3-4 weeks after suffering a shoulder injury during practice on Sunday.

John McMullen of EagleMaven reports the injury was suffered as a result of trying to make a tackle after a pass was intercepted:

"Reagor was blanketed in coverage by Avonte Maddox and a pass-breakup hung in the air for Will Parks and the Philadelphia native intercepted it before being tackled by Reagor.

The TCU product seemed to be favoring his hand or wrist and was taken inside. Sources then confirmed that the injury was with the left shoulder."

Initial reports from Geoff Mosher were that Reagor suffered a left shoulder injury on the play, and that surgery will not be required. Mosher adds that Reagor may have a slight labrum tear.

From a fantasy standpoint, Reagor's ADP (average draft position) had continued to climb since making a noticeable first impression in Training Camp. With Marquise Goodwin opting out for 2020 due to COVID-19 and Alshon Jeffery rehabbing from Lisfranc surgery, Reagor was set to be the starting "X" receiver for Carson Wentz and the Eagles when they open the season against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, September 13th.

Reagor currently is ranked as the WR49 on the board according to SI Fantasy's Advanced ADP rankings. SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano is ahead of consensus on Reagor, ranking him as his WR42 in his latest up-to-date Top 200 PPR Rankings.

Even with the injury, Reagor still remains my top sleeper for the 2020 season on my SI Preason Pro Breakdown.

Check out SI Fantasy team's full list of Top Sleepers for 2020 here.

Unless Jeffery is able to start the season healthy, JJ Arcega-Whiteside would be the other starting outside WR alongside DeSean Jackson. Greg Ward would play in the slot.

Additionally, the injury to Reagor could also indicate a higher role for tight end Dallas Goedert if the Eagles choose to go to more two-TE sets.

