In the latest SI Fantasy Podcast, the guys discuss Week 3 headlines, some waiver wire options, and preview the big Monday Night Football game.

Corey Parson, Michael Fabiano and Dr. Roto recap the action from Week 3 of the NFL season. The guys open up the podcast talking about the Cleveland Browns backfield and how both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are weekly must-starts. The fellas think they could be one of the all-time great backfields for a single season.

Last week on the podcast, Dr. Roto spoke about how the Minnesota Vikings need to get rookie wideout Justin Jefferson involved in the offense more. Well thee Vikings coaching staff must've been listening, because Jefferson balled out this week. The rookie caught seven passes for 175 yards and a touchdown.

Who should you target on the waiver wire for Week 4? SI Fantasy analyst Bill Enright compiled the top targets to consider.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen was great again this week. All three of us agree that "Allen is the real deal."

The Bears offense looked so much better with Nick Foles under center. All of their skill positions players will get a bump up because Tarik Cohen is done for the season after tearing his ACL on Sunday.

Fabs, and Doc both like Jimmy Graham as a deep play. Parson isn't the biggest Graham supporter because he can't deny the opportunity in the short passing game.

The guys also discuss the Bengals offense and A.J. Green's slow start. Dr. Roto blames the matchup for Green's poor outing but for the most part, we aren't optimistic about the veteran receiver moving forward. With that in mind, Dr. Roto says Tee Higgins can be a "league winner."

Fabiano spoke about Aaron Rodgers and how he was wrong for ranking Rodgers outside of his top-ten fantasy quarterbacks coming into the season. Rodgers is playing as good as ever.

Speaking of veteran quarterbacks, Russell Wilson has been amazing. Dr. Roto thinks Pete Carroll will look to pad Wilson's stats in an attempt to get him his first MVP award, so far it's working.

The guys close out the podcast talking about the big Monday Night Football game in Baltimore tonight between the Ravens and the Chiefs. Topics include the Ravens backfield. Always happy to call his shot, Doc thinks Mark Ingram will have a big game.

