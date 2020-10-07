Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 5 Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at the NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Alvin Kamara will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system.

Be sure to check out my Week 5 PPR rankings (coming soon) before finalizing any lineup decisions or if your league has special scoring rules, sign up for SI Fantasy+ for customized rankings. Members also get access to myself and our team of high-stakes winners all week long to answer your specific fantasy questions.

Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 5 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 5 Start 'Em: Quarterbacks

Byes: Lions, Packers

Start of the Week

Ryan Tannehill vs. Bills

This matchup might not seem so favorable on the surface, but take a closer look at the numbers. Over the last three weeks, quarterbacks have put up six touchdowns and an average of 320 passing yards and 24 fantasy points per game against the Bills. Their defense has surrendered three straight 20-plus point stat lines to Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jared Goff, and Derek Carr. Those are all good quarterbacks, but certainly not elite. I like Tannehill to post top-12 totals at the position this week.

Start ‘Em

Matt Ryan vs. Panthers

Ryan gave fantasy fans a real stinker last week, scoring a mere 12 fantasy points in a loss to the Packers. Still, I’d keep the faith and start him when the Panthers come to Atlanta. Ryan has absolutely owned Carolina’s defense in the stat sheets at home, scoring 18-plus fantasy points while averaging more than 26 points in each of his last four games against them. That includes two games where Ryan has scored 30-plus points (2016, 2018). Consider Ryan a low-end No. 1 option.

Kirk Cousins at Seahawks

Cousins is very tough to trust in fantasy leagues. I get it. But, if you are in need at the position, this week's matchup versus the Seahawks is a favorable one. Their defense has allowed an average of over 400 passing yards, nine total touchdowns, and the second-most fantasy points (26.8 PPG) to opposing quarterbacks. DK Sportsbook has the over/under at 57.5 in this contest, so this could turn into a serious statistical barnburner in the Great Northwest.

Justin Herbert at Saints (MNF)

Herbert has looked mighty good as a rookie, scoring 20-plus fantasy points in two of his first three games. That includes a nice performance on the road against a tough Buccaneers defense a week ago. Next up is a Monday night date with the Saints and their banged-up defense. This unit has been vulnerable to quarterbacks, allowing 11 touchdown passes, a 104.6 passer rating, and an average of more than 22 fantasy points per game. If you’re in need, start Herbert this week.

Teddy Bridgewater at Falcons

Bridgewater is coming off his best fantasy stat line of the season, scoring 26.4 points in a win over the Cardinals. He’s on the streaming radar this week, as the Panthers head to Atlanta to face a vulnerable Falcons defense. Their defense has allowed 319 passing yards and over 30 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in two home games. Also, Atlanta has allowed 22 touchdown passes and the third-most fantasy points (23.0 PPG) to the position on their home field since 2019.

More Starts

Deshaun Watson vs. Jaguars

Drew Brees vs. Chargers

Ben Roethlisberger vs. Eagles

DFS Bargains

Ryan Tannehill vs. Bills (DraftKings: $6,000)

Teddy Bridgewater at Falcons (DraftKings: $5,900)

Daniel Jones at Cowboys (DraftKings: $5,400)

This is proving to be a wild fantasy season and it's no time to panic. Michael Fabiano and our team of high-stakes winners are here to help answer your waiver, trade and starting lineup questions in our Premium Football Chat. It's time to join the club! Become a member of SI Fantasy+ for as low as 34 cents a day!

Week 5 Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Baker Mayfield vs. Colts

The Browns (3-1) are winning games, but it’s not due to Mayfield putting up big numbers. In fact, he’s failed to score even 16 fantasy points in a single contest thus far. He’s also not even in the top 25 in pass attempts per game (28.8), as the Browns continue to run the ball a league-high 53.3 percent of the time. Mayfield also has a tough matchup against the Colts, who have allowed 175.8 passing yards and the fewest fantasy points per game (9.5 PPG) to opposing quarterbacks.

Sit ‘Em

Carson Wentz at Steelers

Wentz hasn’t looked great this season, though he has now scored 20-plus points in each of his past two games (it took him five quarters to do it against the Bengals). Regardless, he’s a tough player to trust in a road game against the Steelers. Dating back to last season, quarterbacks have averaged just 13.2 fantasy points when facing this Steel Curtain at Heinz Field. That’s the third-fewest allowed to the position among home defenses during that time. I’d keep Wentz on the sidelines.

Joe Burrow at Ravens

Burrow was somewhat of a disappointment last week, scoring a mediocre 15.1 fantasy points despite a great matchup against the Jaguars. Next up is a much more difficult opponent, as the rookie field general travels to Baltimore to face the Ravens. Dating back to last season, quarterbacks have thrown just 10 scoring strikes and averaged fewer than 14 fantasy points per game when facing that defense at M&T Bank Stadium. As much as I like Burrow overall, he’s a fade for me this week.

Ryan Fitzpatrick at 49ers

Fitzpatrick has been playing at a high level (in fantasy terms) lately, averaging a solid 23.6 points over the last three weeks. Still, an upcoming road game against the 49ers makes me fear the beard. While the Niners defense is a bit banged up, it’s still allowed an average of 17.4 points to quarterbacks in 2020 and just 15.5 points on their home field dating back to last season. What’s more, Fitzpatrick has scored a modest 14.3 or fewer fantasy points in nine of his last 15 road games.

Philip Rivers vs. Browns

Rivers used to be a solid fantasy quarterback, but that simply isn’t the case anymore. After four weeks, only Daniel Jones (10.8 PPG) has averaged fewer points per game at the position than Rivers (12.4 PPG). That’s due in part to the fact that he’s averaging just 30.1 pass attempts a game, which ranks 27th in the NFL, and the Colts are running the football 50.4 percent of the time. Rivers is also 27th in air yards per completion, which is just another reason to keep the veteran on the bench.

More Sits

Tom Brady at Bears (TNF)

Nick Foles vs. Buccaneers (TNF)

Derek Carr at Chiefs



DFS Fades

Jared Goff at Football Team (DraftKings: $6,500)

Joe Burrow at Ravens (DraftKings: $6,000)

Baker Mayfield vs. Colts (DraftKings: $5,700)

BETTOR'S DREAM: Up to $1,000 Sign Up Bonus at DraftKings Sportsbook

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for the latest news and analysis!

Join our all-new SI Fantasy+ Member Club!

Subscribe to SI Fantasy+ and you'll have our check-cashing, high-stakes experts on standby ready to answer all your questions! Head over to our Members-Only Football chat anytime, especially on Sunday morning, to submit those last-minute "who do I start" questions! Learn more about the SI Fantasy+ advantage.