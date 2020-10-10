NFL Week 5 Injury Report - Is Lamar Jackson's "Questionable" Status a Real Concern?

Before you finalize your Week 5 fantasy football rosters, be sure to check up on the latest injury updates from our expert SI Fantasy insiders.

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

INJURY: KNEE, ILLNESS

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Jackson told reporters he's good to go for Sunday's matchup vs Cincinnati, but still remains "questionable" on the Ravens Friday injury report. It would be a surprise if Jackson is inactive for Sunday's game.

Jimmy Garoppolo - San Francisco 49ers

INJURY: HIGH ANKLE SPRAIN

STATUS: ACTIVE

For the first time in several weeks, Garoppolo is NOT on the official 49ers team injury report. He was a full participant in practice and will be available against Miami.

Cam Newton - New England Patriots

INJURY: COVID-19

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

With Newton missing nearly a full week of practice, it is unlikely he will play against the Broncos. He has not been ruled out by the team as of yet. Jarrett Stidham would likely be the starter if Newton is not cleared.

Running Backs

Raheem Mostert - San Francisco 49ers

INJURY: MCL SPRAIN

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Mostert appears to be a game-time decision for the 49ers home matchup this week against the Miami Dolphins. If he is active, Mostert would still likely split carries with RB Jerick McKinnon as well as RB Jeffrey Wilson.

Joe Mixon - Cincinnati Bengals

INJURY: SHIN

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Mixon practiced on Friday and should be ok ahead of Sunday. He's coming off a terrific effort last week against Jacksonville, rushing for 151 yards and catching six passes for 30 yards while tallying up three total touchdowns. He will likely be active against Baltimore.

Cam Akers - Los Angeles Rams

INJURY: RIBS

STATUS: AVAILABLE

Akers practiced in full on Friday and has been cleared for the Rams' Week 5 matchup against the Washington football team.

Le'Veon Bell - New York Jets

INJURY: HAMSTRING

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Bell is eligible to return of IR this week when the Jets host the Cardinals on Sunday. All indications are that he will be activated and be available.

Zack Moss - Buffalo Bills

INJURY: TOE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Moss participated in a limited practice on Thursday but still remains questionable for the Bills game Tuesday night against the Titans. With no real knowledge of whether or not Moss will play until after the Sunday/Monday slate, it's best to keep Moss on the bench for one more week.

Wide Receivers

Michael Thomas - New Orleans Saints

INJURY: HIGH ANKLE SPRAIN

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

It feels like deja vu all over again for fantasy managers waiting on the status of Michael Thomas before a prime time game. He was limited on practice Friday and will once again be questionable ahead of the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Chargers in New Orleans.

Julio Jones - Atlanta Falcons

INJURY: HAMSTRING

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Jones has now missed three consecutive practices for the Falcons, likely indicating he will not be available when Atlanta hosts the Panthers on Sunday. However, Jones, nor the rest of the team have ruled him out as of yet.

Calvin Ridley - Atlanta Falcons

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: ACTIVE

Ridley has been cleared to play for Week 5 vs Carolina.

Henry Ruggs - Las Vegas Raiders

INJURY: HIGH ANKLE SPRAIN

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Ruggs is still listed on the team's official injury report as "questionable," but all signs indicate that he should be good to go ahead of the Raiders' matchup with the Chiefs on Sunday. He practiced in full Thursday and Friday after a limited practice on Wednesday.

Deebo Samuel - San Francisco 49ers

INJURY: ILLNESS

STATUS: After spending the first three weeks of the season on injured reserve, Samuel was back in Week 4, but played a limited number of snaps. Kyle Shanahan said Samuel is symptom-free from the illness that has kept him out of practice this week, so he should be back for Jimmy Garoppolo and the rest of the 49ers this week vs Miami.

DeSean Jackson - Philadelphia Eagles

INJURY: HAMSTRING

STATUS: OUT

A.J. Brown - Tennessee Titans

INJURY: KNEE/CALF

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Once again, fantasy managers with A.J. Brown rostered will have to remain in limbo with the Titans Tuesday night game vs the Bills. Brown was limited in practice this week but hopefully more information comes out ahead of Sunday.

Tight Ends

Mark Andrews - Baltimore Ravens

INJURY: THIGH

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Andrews was limited throughout the Ravens' practices and is listed on this week's injury report. While he is likely to play, it's worth monitoring his status ahead of kickoff.

