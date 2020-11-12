NFL Week 10 Injury Report – 49ers Injuries Creates Backup Opportunities

Before you finalize your Week 10 fantasy football rosters, be sure to check up on the latest injury updates from our expert SI Fantasy insiders.

Quarterbacks

Ben Roethlisberger – Pittsburgh Steelers

INJURY: COVID-19

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

TE Vance McDonald tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Roethlisberger sat next to him on the plane ride home following the Steelers win in Dallas. Big Ben hasn't tested positive but is in self-isolation and can't practice with the team until Saturday at the earliest. He is eligible to return if he tests negative for five straight days and should be under center when Pittsburgh hosts Cincinnati.

Drew Brees – New Orleans Saints

INJURY: SHOULDER

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Brees was limited during the Saints practice on Wednesday. He was also limited during practice last week before completing 26-of-32 pass attempts, for 222 yards and four TD, in the Saints 38-3 victory blowout win against the Buccaneers. He should be good to go when New Orleans hosts injury-riddled San Francisco on Sunday. New Orleans is the top favorite to win the NFC Championship.

Kyle Allen – Washington Football Team

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: OUT - IR

Allen suffered a dislocated/fractured ankle injury during Washington's 23-20 Week 9 loss to the New York Giants. He is expected to undergo surgery that will end his season. Alex Smith will take over as the starter, and Dwayne Haskins will serve as his backup.

Smith completed 24-of-32 pass attempts, for 325 yards, one TD, and three INT, after stepping in late in the first quarter. Washington plays Detroit, Cincinnati, and Dallas over the next three weeks, and Smith can be considered a serviceable QB streaming option in all three games.

Gardner Minshew – Jacksonville Jaguars

INJURY: THUMB

STATUS: OUT

Minshew will miss a second straight game due to a sprained ligament and multiple fractures in his right thumb. Rookie QB Jake Luton started last week against Houston and completed 26-of-38 pass attempts for 304 yards with one TD and one INT. He also had a 13-yard TD run during the Jaguars' 27-25 loss to the Texans. Luton is a desperation waiver wire pickup ahead of the Jaguars' Week 10 game against the Packers in Green Bay.

Running Backs

Christian McCaffrey – Carolina Panthers

INJURY: SHOULDER – AC JOINT

STATUS: DOUBTFUL

After missing six games with an ankle injury, McCaffrey suffered a shoulder injury late in the fourth quarter during the Panthers 33-31 loss against Kansas City last week. McCaffrey didn't practice on Wednesday and is doubtful to start against Tampa Bay on Sunday. Mike Davis will move back into the starting role for Carolina. He faces a tough matchup against the Buccaneers run defense, allowing just 77.9 rushing yards per game.

Joe Mixon – Cincinnati Bengals

INJURY: FOOT

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

After sitting out Week 7 and 8, plus having a bye in Week 9, Mixon sat out team drills on Wednesday. He did some individual work on a side field but is listed as questionable ahead of the Bengals tough matchup on the road in Pittsburgh. Backup RB Giovani Bernard will get the start if Mixon is ruled out again.

Nick Chubb – Cleveland Browns

INJURY: KNEE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Out since Week 4, Chubb returned to practice on Wednesday, and Cleveland is expected to remove him from their IR list this week. While Chubb is on track to return for the Browns Week 10 game against Houston, fantasy owners need to temper their expectations. He will return to a timeshare with Kareem Hunt if he plays against the Texans. He did look good during practice.

Miles Sanders – Philadelphia Eagles

INJURY: KNEE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Inactive during Week 7 and 8, plus on a bye last week, Sanders was limited in practice on Wednesday. This is the first time Sanders has practiced since Week 6. While his practice time on Thursday and Friday needs to be monitored, Sanders is on track to play against the Giants on the road in New York this week. If he plays, expectations should be somewhat tempered as Sanders will likely share touches with Boston Scott.

Chris Carson – Seattle Seahawks

INJURY: FOOT

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

A reoccurring theme, since Week 8, Carson and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) both sat out the Seahawks full team practice on Wednesday. Carson has been running individual drills on the side but appears to be a longshot to play again this week. Expect rookie DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer to work in timeshare when the Seahawks play the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

Kenyan Drake – Arizona Cardinals

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Labeled as day-to-day by Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Drake was limited during the Cardinals practice on Wednesday. Drake didn't play during the Cardinals 34-31 loss to Miami at home last week. Chase Edmonds got the start and posted 88 total yards but didn't score against the suddenly stout Dolphins defense. If Drake does return, when Arizona hosts the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, he will share time with Edmonds in the Cardinals backfield.

Antonio Gibson – Washington Football Team

INJURY: SHOULDER

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Dealing with a shoulder injury, Gibson was held out of practice on Wednesday. This is a new injury and may explain why he was limited to just nine touches against the NY Giants last week. If Gibson can't go, his fantasy owners will be a tough break as a juicy matchup against Detroit is next up. J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber will share the load if Gibson is inactive. Due to his pass-catching skills, McKissic is the running back to target on the Week 10 waiver wire.

Devonta Freeman – New York Giants

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Inactive the last two weeks, Freeman was limited in the Giants practice on Wednesday. As reported by SI Giants Country, Wayne Gallman, Alfred Morris, and Dion Lewis will work a timeshare if Freeman sits out. Freeman was injured during the Giants 22-21 Week 7 loss against Philadelphia, and Gallman posted 54 total yards and one TD in a relief role. New York looks to keep their slim NFC East playoff hopes alive when they host the Eagles this week.

Tevin Coleman – San Francisco 49ers

INJURY: KNEE

STATUS: DOUBTFUL

After sitting out last week, Coleman did not practice on Wednesday. He is listed doubtful for the 49ers Week 10 contest in New Orleans. Dealing with ankle injuries, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson remain on IR and won't play on Sunday. That means JaMycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon will split time in the San Francisco backfield. Both backs are desperation only plays against the Saints.

Myles Gaskin – Miami Dolphins

INJURY: KNEE

STATUS: OUT - IR

Placed on IR last week, Gaskin is not eligible to return until Week 12 at the earliest. After missing Week 9, Matt Breida (hamstring) was limited in practice on Wednesday but had a chance to play against the LA Chargers this week. Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird, Salvon Ahmed, and DeAndre Washington are also in the Dolphins uninspiring backfield. Fantasy owners are wise to avoid targeting any of the Miami running backs.

Wide Receivers

T.Y. Hilton – Indianapolis Colts

INJURY: GROIN

STATUS: ACTIVE

After sitting out Week 9 against Baltimore, Hilton is listed as a full participant during each Colts' practice this week. A shell of his former self, Hilton has caught just 22 passes, for 251 yards and zero TD, over seven games. Given his dismal numbers, this season - Hilton is a risky play on Thursday night. That said, he faces the Titans pass defense that has given up 275 yards per game and 19 touchdowns over eight games.

Adam Humphries – Tennessee Titans

INJURY: CONCUSSION

STATUS: OUT

Humphries sat out the Titans 24-17 Week 9 win against Chicago after suffering a concussion in Week 8. He has been ruled out for the Thursday night game against the Colts. A.J. Brown will continue as the primary target for QB Ryan Tannehill. Brown has hauled in 31-of-48 targets, for 457 yards and six TD, over six games so far this season for the Titans. TE Jonnu Smith is a solid starting option as well.

Kenny Golladay – Detroit Lions

INJURY: HIP

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Held out of practice on Wednesday, Golladay is questionable when Detroit hosts Washington on Sunday. If Golladay misses a second straight game, Danny Amendola, Marvin Jones, and Marvin Hall will be the wide receiver options for QB Matthew Stafford. Amendola (7/77) was the top WR last week.

Despite being evaluated for a concussion late in the game against Minnesota last week, Stafford was a full practice participant on Wednesday and is expected to start. Washington has allowed the least pass yards (185.6 PG) this season.

Deebo Samuel – San Francisco 49ers

INJURY: HAMSTRING

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Removed from the COVID list, Samuel sat out practice on Wednesday due to a lingering hamstring injury. Practice time the rest of the week will determine if Samuel plays. Rookie WR Brandon Aiyuk was also removed from the list and is expected to start on Sunday. WR Kendrick Bourne, who started the 49ers COVID-19 issues, was briefly taken off the list, but he is back on it again.

Jerry Jeudy – Denver Broncos

INJURY: SHOULDER

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

A surprise addition to the Broncos injury report, Jeudy was held out of practice on Wednesday. It's unclear if the injury is serious or if he missed practice to rest up after posting a 7/125/1 line in Week 9 against Atlanta. Fantasy owners need to monitor this situation as Denver prepares to play the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. WR Tim Patrick was limited during practice on Wednesday but is expected to play this week.

Preston Williams – Miami Dolphins

INJURY: FOOT

STATUS: OUT - IR

Miami has placed Williams on IR after he suffered a foot injury in Week 9 against Arizona. He will miss at least three weeks, and his return this season is in question. Williams was on track for a big day against the Cardinals as he caught 4-of-5 targets, for 60 yards and one TD, before being carted off during the second quarter. WR DeVante Parker and TE Mike Gesicki will be the primary targets for rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa moving forward.

Alshon Jeffery – Philadelphia Eagles

INJURY: FOOT

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Out since Week 14 last season, Jeffrey put in a full practice on Wednesday and is on track to start against the New York Giants this week. DeSean Jackson remains on the Eagles IR list, so Jeffery will share wide receiver targets with Travis Fulgham and rookie Jalen Reagor if he plays. Fantasy owners should temper their expectations, as Jeffrey will likely be on a limited snap count in his season debut.

Tight Ends

Jack Doyle – Indianapolis Colts

INJURY: CONCUSSION

STATUS: OUT

Doyle suffered a concussion during the Colts 24-10 Week 9 loss to Baltimore and won't play against Tennessee this week. TE Trey Burton is priced at $8,400 in Thursday Night Football DFS contests at DraftKings. He should be considered as a sneaky play against the Titans' weak pass defense. TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee) put in a full practice on Wednesday, and he is expected to play on Thursday.

Austin Hooper – Cleveland Browns

INJURY: ABDOMEN

STATUS: PROBABLE

Out since Week 7, after undergoing emergency appendectomy surgery, Hooper was a full participant in practice for Cleveland on Wednesday. He will re-join Harrison Bryant, and David Njoku on the Browns crowded tight end depth chart. Following a bye last week, Cleveland hosts the Houston Texans this week.

Vance McDonald – Pittsburgh Steelers

INJURY: COVID-19

STATUS: OUT

Pittsburgh has placed McDonald on the reserve-COVID-19 list after he tested positive following the Steelers Week 9 game against Dallas. McDonald has posted just nine catches for 61 yards during eight games. Eric Ebron should be started in all fantasy formats against the Bengals pass defense that has allowed 545 yards and six TD to tight ends over eight games.

George Kittle – San Francisco 49ers

INJURY: FOOT

STATUS: OUT – IR

Kittle remains on injured reserve, and there's a chance he won't play again this season. Jordan Reed and Ross Dwelley will share tight end snaps in the 49ers' injury-riddled offense. While both players are risky starters - Reed has been the more productive TE for San Francisco when he has played.

Zach Ertz – Philadelphia Eagles

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: OUT – IR

Still on the Philadelphia IR list, Ertz will not play in Week 10 against the New York Giants. After missing four weeks due to an ankle injury, Dallas Goedert returned in Week 8 and caught just one pass for 15 yards. The Eagles were on a bye last week, so it's reasonable to expect better numbers from Goedert this week.

