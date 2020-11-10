NFL Playoffs, MVP, and Super Bowl LV Futures Odds: Midseason Update

How Does The New NFL Playoff Format Work?

As part of the latest collecting bargaining agreement, the NFL playoff format has been revised for the first time since 2002. Six teams advancing to the postseason in each conference, which was in place since 1990, has been expanded to seven teams. A third wild card berth has been added in both conferences and the Wild Card Weekend schedule will feature six games instead of four.

There is also a huge change at top of the bracket, as only one team in each conference will receive a bye during the opening round. If the playoffs started this weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-0) would receive the lone bye in the AFC and the New Orleans Saints (6-2) would get the bye in the NFC. Super Bowl 55 is scheduled for February 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Super Bowl LV Championship Futures Odds

With the NFL postseason picture starting to take shape, bookmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook continue to adjust their Super Bowl LV championship betting odds. Led by the Kansas City Chiefs (+350), Pittsburgh Steelers (+550) and Baltimore Ravens (+900), three of the top four betting favorites are from the AFC. The New Orleans Saints (+700) are the lone NFC squad in the top four.

Things balance out on the top 10 list, as five teams from both conferences are included. Bettors are reminded that Super Bowl bets tie up money wagered until the big game is played. However, the return on a winning investment is well worth the wait. That’s especially true if players pick off a longshot winner. Here are the odds currently posted on the futures board at DraftKings.

Super Bowl LV Picks: Kansas City (+350) and New Orleans (+700)

NFL Conference Championship Futures Odds

Prior to the Super Bowl, bettors have an opportunity cash tickets on the AFC and NFC Conference Champions. As illustrated in the odds below, the order of the favorites doesn’t change but the prices are much lower than NFL Championship odds. Bettors are reminded that futures odds value will shrink with each passing week. If you see a team you like - it’s best to make a play as soon as possible.

AFC Championship Betting Odds

Through the first nine weeks of the 2020 NFL season, defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City (+103) owns the best “points for – points against” ratio in the league. The Chiefs are 8-1 and have outscored their opponents by an average 32-20 final score. Patrick Mahomes has a wealth of weapons on offense and the defense has allowed 20 points or less in seven of nine games this season.

AFC Champion Pick: Kansas City Chiefs (+165)

NFC Championship Betting Odds

Offense has been the name of the game in NFC through the first nine weeks of the season. Beyond the Chiefs, who have scored the most point in the league, the NFC is home to the next four highest scoring teams. After opening with a 1-2 record, New Orleans has won five straight and their defense is starting to round into form. I like Drew Brees and the Saints to win the NFC Championship.

NFC Championship Pick: New Orleans Saints (+300)

NFL 2020 MVP Futures Betting Odds

As is usually the case, quarterbacks dominate as top favorites to win the 2020 NFL MVP award. Dating back to the 2007 NFL season, quarterbacks have won the award 12 times. Minnesota RB Adrian Peterson (2012) was the only non-quarterback to win the award during the past 13 seasons. Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is currently top chalk but my play here is Chiefs pivot Patrick Mahomes.

NFL 2020 MVP Pick: Patrick Mahomes (+200)

Will the New York Jets finish with a 0-16 record?

Since the NFL moved to a 16 game schedule, back in 1978, Detroit (2008) and Cleveland (2017) are the only teams to post a 0-16 record. After losing 30-27 to New England in Week 9, the New York Jets are 0-9 for the first time in franchise history. Looking at the Jets remaining schedule, it’s difficult to find a game they can win. It’s a longshot wager but I betting on New York going winless at DK Sportsbook.

Pick: YES - New York Jets Finish 0-16 (+180)