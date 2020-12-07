Fantasy Football Week 13 Reaction & Week 14 Lookahead to the Fantasy Playoffs

Time to dissect the biggest Week 13 fantasy storylines, beasts and busts, plus look ahead to the first week of the fantasy playoffs.

Derrick Carr – Rebounds Following Rough Week 12 Outing

One week after posting 9.75 fantasy points, during the Raiders 43-6 blowout loss in Atlanta, Carr was the highest scoring fantasy quarterback on Sunday. Racking up 36.55 points, Carr completed 28-of-47 pass attempts for 381 yards. He tossed three touchdowns, one interception and added one rushing score.

Already enjoying a big day, Carr threw a 46-yard TD pass to Henry Ruggs III with five seconds left in the game. The miracle connection secured a 31-28 win over New York and the Jets fell to 0-12 on the season. Carr and the Raiders face a tough matchup at home against the Indianapolis Colts next week.

Baker Mayfield – Leads Cleveland to Big Win Over Tennessee

Opening up their offense, the Browns set a franchise record with 38 first half points and then hung on for a 41-35 win over the Titans. Mayfield completed 25-of-33 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns. He joins Otto Graham (1951) as the only Cleveland quarterback to throw four first half TD passes.

Cleveland needed a big game from Mayfield as the Browns’ offense was held to 118 rushing yards on 36 attempts. Ten different players caught at least one pass. Fantasy owners need to temper their expectations when Cleveland hosts Baltimore in Week 14. The Ravens held Mayfield to a 189/1/1 line in Week 1.

Aaron Rodgers – Record Settling Day Against Philadelphia

The beat goes on for Rodgers who reached 400 career-passing touchdowns while leading Green Bay to a 30-16 win against Philadelphia. He completed 25-of-34 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns. WR Davante Adams caught two short TD passes (1, 9) and TE Robert Tonyan hauled in a 25-yard score.

Rodgers reached 400 TD passes in 193 games. That surpasses the old record of 205 games set by Drew Brees in 2015. He is also became the first quarterback in NFL history to record at least 35 TD passes in five different seasons. Green Bay has a very favorable Week 14 matchup when they visit Detroit.

Ryan Tannehill – Comeback Falls Short Against Cleveland

Facing a huge halftime deficit, Tannehill attempted a season high 45 passes against Cleveland. He finished with 389 passing yards, three touchdowns, one interception and 32.45 fantasy points. That was his second highest total this season - behind the 35.30 points he posted in Week 6 against Houston.

Now a just tiebreaker ahead of Indianapolis, in the race for first place in the AFC South division, Tennessee is on the road in Jacksonville in Week 14. Tannehill is worth considering in DFS contest at DraftKings. He torched the Jaguars back in Week 2 as he posted 239 passing yards and four touchdown passes.

Carson Wentz – Benched in Favor of Rookie Jalen Hurts

Possibly hitting rock bottom, Wentz completed 6-of-15 passes for 79 yards against Green Bay on Sunday. That includes a 41-yard pass to TE Dallas Goedert on the Eagles’ first possession in the third quarter. After that drive stalled, Wentz was benched and finished with a season low 5.75 fantasy points.

Hurts took over and the Eagles scored a touchdown during his second series. He struggled after that and ended up completing 5-of-12 passes for 109 yards with one TD and one INT. He added 29 yards on five rushing attempts. The entire Philadelphia offense can’t be trusted in Week 14 against New Orleans

Justin Herbert – Endures Roughest Rookie Season Start

New England crushed the Chargers 45-0 in Los Angeles on Sunday. Bill Belichick is now 21-5 against rookie quarterbacks as the Patriots head coach. While the loss wasn’t entirely his fault, Herbert completed 26 of a season high 53 pass attempts for 209 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

After posting at least 20.60 fantasy points, during his first ten starts, Herbert finished with a season low 8.45 points. The dismal outing also dragged down WR Keenan Allen who finished with 9.80 points. Both players have a solid shot at rebounding when the Chargers host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14 action.

David Montgomery – Top Fantasy Running Back on Sunday

After posting 25.30 fantasy points against Green Bay last week - Montgomery recorded a season high 27.10 points against Detroit. He finished with 72 rushing yards and two touchdowns plus four receptions for 39 yards. It’s quite a turnaround after he averaged 12.48 points per game during his first nine starts.

Despite playing in the weak Chicago offense, Montgomery has three favorable matchups in the upcoming fantasy playoffs. The Bears host Houston next week prior to a pair of road games in Minnesota and Jacksonville. Start Montgomery with confidence – especially against the Texans and Jaguars.

James Robinson – Solid Rookie Season Continues

Undrafted in many season long fantasy contests, or a late round selection at best; Robinson continues to pile up solid fantasy numbers. Recording at least 90 total yards in six straight games, Robinson had 78 yards and one touchdown against Minnesota. He also caught all six of his pass targets for 30 yards.

Trailing Dalvin Cook (281.40), Alvin Kamara (280.80) and Derrick Henry (228.90) Robinson now sits fourth overall amongst running backs with 225.80 fantasy points. He has a decent matchup against Tennessee next week as he posted 120 total yards and one touchdown against the Titans in Week 2.

Dalvin Cook – Held Without a Touchdown Against Jacksonville

Although he was held out of the end zone, Cook still had a solid game against the Jaguars with 23.90 fantasy points. It was another workhorse day as he had 120 yards on 32 rushing attempts. He also caught 6-of-9 pass targets for 59 yards. While a must start, he faces tough matchups against Tampa Bay, Chicago and New Orleans over the next three weeks.

Aaron Jones – Salvages Week 13 With Long Touchdown Run

Struggling recently, with just two touchdowns over six games, Jones scored on a 77-yard run late in the fourth quarter against Philadelphia. He finished with 148 total yards, one TD and 23.80 fantasy points. Jones faces Detroit in Week 14 and he posted 45.60 points against the Lions back in Week 2. That is followed by decent matchups against Carolina and Tennessee.

Corey Davis – Torches Cleveland With Career High Numbers

Leading all fantasy wide receivers on Sunday, Davis hauled in 11-of-12 targets for 182 yards and one touchdown against Cleveland. The receptions and yards, plus the 35.20 fantasy points he piled up, were all career highs. The Titans have favorable matchups against Jacksonville and Detroit over the next two weeks and Davis deserves WR2 consideration in both contests.

Davante Adams – Seventh Straight Game With a Touchdown

Adams hauled in 10-of-12 targets for 121 yards and two touchdowns against Philadelphia on Sunday. He now has at least 30 fantasy points in five of ten games this season. Despite playing two less games, Adams trails Tyreek Hill by just 10 points as the top fantasy wide receiver. With the Lions, Panthers and Titans next up – he should end the season with career high numbers.

Justin Jefferson – Rookie Tops 1,000 Receiving Yards

Jefferson caught 9-of-12 targets, for 121 yards, and hauled in a 20-yard touchdown against Jacksonville. He is the fifth player to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in his first 12 NFL games. Jefferson posted 27.30 fantasy points and ranks sixth amongst wide receivers with 209.10 points. The Vikings play Tampa Bay in Week 14 and the Bucs have allowed 23 receiving touchdowns.

D.K. Metcalf – Held Scoreless in Upset Loss to the Giants

After posting a career high 177 yards against Philadelphia last week, Metcalf was held to five catches and 80 yards during the Seahawks 17-12 loss to the Giants. Tyler Lockett was held in check as well as he caught 6-of-9 targets for 63 yards. Russell Wilson was under constant pressure and finished 27-of-43 for 263 yards and one TD. A rebound is on the horizon when the Jets visit Seattle next week.

Darren Waller – Posts Career High Numbers Against Jets

With three games still to be played, Waller is the top Week 13 fantasy player with 45 points. Torching the Jets secondary, Waller caught 13-of-17 targets for 200 yards and two scores. He easily passed the season high 28.50 points he posted against New Orleans in Week 2. He has a tough Week 14 matchup against the Colts who have allowed just one touchdown to tight ends this season.

Travis Kelce – Record Setting Night Against Denver

Hauling in 8-of-13 targets, for 136 yards and one touchdown, Kelce racked up 27.60 fantasy points against Denver. He now has a record five straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards. Kelce is 263 yards behind George Kittle who holds the NFL single season TE receiving record of 1,377 yards. With 1,114 yards, he is right behind DK Metcalf who leads the league with 1,119 receiving yards.

