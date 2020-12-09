Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Defenses - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 14 Start 'Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Saints D/ST at Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): The Saints D/ST scored a modest six points in last week's win over the Falcons, but this has still been one of the hottest units in fantasy football (60 combined points in the previous four games). I'd keep marching on with New Orleans against the Eagles, who have been on the losing side of the fourth-most fantasy points allowed among defenses in 2020.

Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start 'Em

Seahawks D/ST vs. Jets (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Seattle's D/ST hasn't been all that reliable in fantasy circles, but an upcoming game against the Jets makes it a top-10 option. New York has averaged the fewest points and yards per game while allowing 33 sacks and 119 quarterback pressures. Opposing defensive squads have also averaged the most fantasy points against the Men in Green this season.

Panthers D/ST vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Panthers D/ST had been on fire before their bye week, scoring a combined 36 points in its last two games. I'd get them back into your lineup for Week 14, as a positive home matchup against the Broncos is next on the schedule. Defenses have averaged the second-most points when facing Drew Lock and this inconsistent offense, so start Carolina.

More Starts

Colts D/ST at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Chiefs D/ST at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Panthers D/ST vs. Broncos (DraftKings: $2,900)

Cowboys D/ST at Bengals (DraftKings: $2,400)

Week 14 Sit 'Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Dolphins D/ST vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Dolphins D/ST has been a nice streaming option in recent weeks, and it's produced an attractive 14 fantasy points in each of its last two games. Unfortunately, that streak of good matchups is at an end with a home date against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs next. Defenses have averaged just 1.4 sacks and the fewest fantasy points against them.

Sit 'Em

Vikings D/ST at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, FOX): The Vikings D/ST was a terrific streaming option last week, scoring 13 fantasy points in an overtime win over the Jaguars. However, their next matchup is a far more difficult one, as the Vikes travel south to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Defenses have averaged just five points per game against Tampa Bay, so I'd fade Minnesota this week.

Bills D/ST vs. Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Bills D/ST has struggled lately, scoring six or fewer fantasy points in each of its last two games. I'd keep this unit on the bench this week too, as a tough matchup against the Steelers awaits. Defenses have averaged fewer than one sack and the fourth-fewest fantasy points against Ben Roethlisberger and his explosive offense this season.

More Sits

Eagles D/ST vs. Saints (4;25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Chargers D/ST vs. Falcons (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Fades

Dolphins D/ST vs. Chiefs (DraftKings: $2,800)

Chargers D/ST vs. Falcons (DraftKings: $2,600)

