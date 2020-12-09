Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Quarterbacks - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 14 Start 'Em: Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Justin Herbert vs. Falcons (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Herbert had become a virtual must-start in fantasy land, but he's come crashing back to earth. Over the last two weeks, he's the QB31 averaging a gross 10.4 fantasy points per game. Here's the good news: Herbert has a get-right game next on the schedule. The Falcons defense has allowed 20-plus fantasy points to quarterbacks eight times, and no team has given up more points to the position overall. Stick with Herbert.

Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start 'Em

Ryan Tannehill at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tannehill has been on a recent hot streak, averaging nearly 24 fantasy points over his last two games. His success will continue in the first week of the fantasy postseason, as a road matchup against the Jaguars awaits. Their defense has struggled against quarterbacks, surrendering 26 touchdown passes and an average of nearly 22 fantasy points per game. Also, the position has averaged the second-best passer rating when facing the Jags.

Taysom Hill at Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Hill has been a waiver-wire star for many fantasy fans, scoring more than 24 points in two of his three games as the starter in New Orleans. His skills as a runner make him a valuable asset, and he'll be a top-10 option once again this week when the Saints visit the Eagles. Their defense has surrendered 20-plus points to quarterbacks seven times this season, including two such games from Daniel Jones and Jared Goff.

Tom Brady vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Brady's fantasy numbers have been up and down this season, but he's in a good spot to produce in a plus matchup against the Vikings. Their defense has allowed 19-plus fantasy points to quarterbacks in five of their last seven games where the enemy quarterback started and finished the contest. Our friends at DK Sportsbook have this game listed with an over/under total of 52.5, so it'll be a scoreboard scorcher in this important contest.

Ben Roethlisberger at Bills (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Roethlisberger has thrown the football a ton in recent weeks, finishing with no fewer than 42 pass attempts in his last five games. That includes 50-plus attempts in each of his last two contests. Next up is a date with the Bills, who have surrendered an average of more than 20 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. This could be a high-scoring affair, so consider Roethlisberger a low-end No. 1 signal-caller this weekend.

More Starts

Matt Ryan at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Philip Rivers at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Andy Dalton at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Bargains

Matt Ryan at Chargers (DraftKings: $5,700)

Andy Dalton at Bengals (DraftKings: $5,500)

Mike Glennon vs. Titans (DraftKings: $5,100)

Week 14 Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Baker Mayfield vs. Ravens (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Mayfield is coming off a huge game, throwing four touchdown passes and scoring nearly 30 fantasy points. Unfortunately, he's a tough sell this week when Baltimore comes to town. Heading into Week 13, their defense has allowed an average of fewer than 18 fantasy points a game to quarterbacks. What's more, Mayfield has failed to score more than 18 fantasy points in all but one of his five career games against the Ravens.

Sit 'Em

Cam Newton at Rams (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX): Newton is coming off a solid, 23.6-point performance in a win over the Chargers. However, he won't find nearly that much success against the "other" team in Los Angeles. The Rams have been tough on quarterbacks, allowing just one player at the position to score more than 17 fantasy points since Week 4. That includes last week's game against Arizona, where Kyler Murray was held to a very mediocre 16.4 fantasy points.

Jared Goff vs. Patriots (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX): Goff is coming off a monster performance against the Cardinals, scoring more than 24 fantasy points. Still, he's scored fewer than 17 fantasy points in five of his last seven games, and a matchup against the Patriots isn't favorable. Their defense has been tough on quarterbacks, allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to the position. They've also held Kyler Murray and Justin Herbert to a combined 12.3 points the last two weeks.

Derek Carr vs. Colts (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Carr, listed as a start 'em in this space last week, had three touchdowns and nearly 32 fantasy points against the Jets. I wouldn't chase the points though, as a much tougher matchup against the Colts is up next. Their defense has surrendered just 15 touchdown passes and the fourth-fewest points to enemy signal-callers this season. Carr is clearly an option in those multi-quarterback leagues, but I'd fade him in traditional fantasy formats.

Jalen Hurts vs. Saints (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Hurts has been named the starter in Philadelphia, replacing the struggling Carson Wentz. Regardless, the exciting rookie still shouldn't be in fantasy lineups with a brutal matchup against the Saints next on the schedule. Their defense has not allowed a quarterback to score more than 17 fantasy points in a game since Week 7, including a Week 9 game where Tom Brady scored 2.4 points. Hurts might be fun to watch, but not to start.

More Sits

Teddy Bridgewater vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Nick Mullens vs. Football Team (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Fades

Deshaun Watson at Bears (DraftKings: $7,600)

Kyler Murray at Giants (DraftKings: $7,200)

Derek Carr vs. Colts (DraftKings: $6,000)

