Michael Fabiano's Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks
Welcome to the fantasy postseason. Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!
Week 14 Rankings (PPR)
QUARTERBACKS
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (at MIA)
- Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. NYJ)
- Aaron Rodgers, GB (at DET)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at JAC)
- The Jaguars defense has allowed 26 touchdown passes and an average of nearly 22 fantasy points a game to quarterbacks.
- Josh Allen, BUF (vs. PIT)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. ATL)
- The Falcons have allowed 20-plus points to quarterbacks eight times, and no team has given up more points to the position.
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (at CLE)
- Taysom Hill, NO (at PHI)
- The Eagles defense has allowed 20-plus points to quarterbacks seven times this season, including two from Daniel Jones.
- Deshaun Watson, HOU (at CHI)
- Tom Brady, TB (vs. MIN)
- The Vikings have allowed 19-plus points in five of their last seven games where the quarterback has started and finished.
- Kyler Murray, ARI (at NYG)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at BUF)
- The Bills defense has surrendered an average of more than 20 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season.
- Matt Ryan, ATL (at LAC)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (at TB)
- Philip Rivers, IND (at LV)
- Matthew Stafford, DET (vs. GB)
- Derek Carr, LV (vs. IND)
- The Colts defense has surrendered just 15 touchdown passes and the fourth-fewest points to enemy quarterbacks.
- Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (vs. DEN)
- Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (vs. HOU)
- Jared Goff, LAR (vs. NE)
- New England's defense has held Kyler Murray and Justin Herbert to a combined 12.3 points over the last two weeks.
- Cam Newton, NE (at LAR)
- The Rams have been tough on quarterbacks, allowing just one to score more than 17 fantasy points since Week 4.
- Andy Dalton, DAL (at CIN)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. BAL)
- Mayfield has failed to score more than 18 fantasy points in all but one of his five career games against the Ravens.
- Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. NO) - The Saints defense has not allowed a quarterback to score more than 17 fantasy points in a game since Week 7.
- Mike Glennon, JAC (vs. TEN)
- Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. KC)
- Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. ARI)
- Drew Lock, DEN (at CAR)
- Sam Darnold, NYJ (at SEA)
- Nick Mullens, SF (vs. WAS)
- Alex Smith, WAS (at SF)
- Ryan Finley, CIN (vs. DAL)