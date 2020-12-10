Michael Fabiano's Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 14 quarterback rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Welcome to the fantasy postseason. Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!

Week 14 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS

Patrick Mahomes, KC (at MIA) Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. NYJ) Aaron Rodgers, GB (at DET) Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at JAC) - The Jaguars defense has allowed 26 touchdown passes and an average of nearly 22 fantasy points a game to quarterbacks.

Josh Allen, BUF (vs. PIT) Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. ATL) - The Falcons have allowed 20-plus points to quarterbacks eight times, and no team has given up more points to the position.

Lamar Jackson, BAL (at CLE) Taysom Hill, NO (at PHI) - The Eagles defense has allowed 20-plus points to quarterbacks seven times this season, including two from Daniel Jones.

Deshaun Watson, HOU (at CHI) Tom Brady, TB (vs. MIN) - The Vikings have allowed 19-plus points in five of their last seven games where the quarterback has started and finished.

Kyler Murray, ARI (at NYG) Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at BUF) - The Bills defense has surrendered an average of more than 20 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season.

Matt Ryan, ATL (at LAC) Kirk Cousins, MIN (at TB) Philip Rivers, IND (at LV) Matthew Stafford, DET (vs. GB) Derek Carr, LV (vs. IND) - The Colts defense has surrendered just 15 touchdown passes and the fourth-fewest points to enemy quarterbacks.

Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (vs. DEN) Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (vs. HOU) Jared Goff, LAR (vs. NE) - New England's defense has held Kyler Murray and Justin Herbert to a combined 12.3 points over the last two weeks.

Cam Newton, NE (at LAR) - The Rams have been tough on quarterbacks, allowing just one to score more than 17 fantasy points since Week 4.

Andy Dalton, DAL (at CIN) Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. BAL) - Mayfield has failed to score more than 18 fantasy points in all but one of his five career games against the Ravens.

Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. NO) - The Saints defense has not allowed a quarterback to score more than 17 fantasy points in a game since Week 7. Mike Glennon, JAC (vs. TEN) Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. KC) Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. ARI) Drew Lock, DEN (at CAR) Sam Darnold, NYJ (at SEA) Nick Mullens, SF (vs. WAS) Alex Smith, WAS (at SF) Ryan Finley, CIN (vs. DAL)