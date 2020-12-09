Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Wide Receivers - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 14 Start 'Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Robby Anderson vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Anderson has been up and down in recent weeks, but he'll be in a good spot to produce against the Broncos. Their defense has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to home receivers lined out wide, and it would be even worse had Tyreek Hill's two touchdowns counted a week ago. Anderson could also see a bigger target share if the Panthers are without D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, who are on the COVID-19 list.

Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Be sure to check out my Week 14 rankings before finalizing any lineup decisions or if your league has special scoring rules, sign up for SI Fantasy+ for customized rankings.

MORE: Week 14 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Start 'Em

Corey Davis at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Davis, listed as a start 'em last week, put up a bananas stat line (11-182-1) in a loss to the Browns. I'm not sure if he will hit those totals again, but he does have another great matchup in Jacksonville. Receivers have put up 14 touchdown catches and averaged the sixth-most points against Jacksonville, including a score from Davis back in Week 2. I consider the veteran a solid flex starter in this AFC South tilt.

Amari Cooper at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, FOX): It's difficult to trust many of the top offensive weapons in Dallas, but Cooper has been reliable. In fact, he'd seen a 23 percent target share from Andy Dalton heading into Week 13. This upcoming game is also favorable, as the Bengals have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to outside receivers. Dalton will want to stick it to his former team too, and Cooper should benefit. He's on the No. 2 wideout or flex starter radar.

T.Y. Hilton at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Hilton, listed as a start 'em last week, went off for 25 fantasy points in a win over the Texans. He's scored 43.1 points in his last two games, during which time his target share has risen to 20.8 percent. Hilton will remain in the flex conversation, as he faces a Raiders defense that's allowed 14 touchdowns to wideouts. Las Vegas is bad against the slot, so look for the Colts to move Hilton around to exploit that positive matchup.

Jamison Crowder at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Crowder was listed in this space last week, and he finished with two touchdowns in a loss to the Raiders. I'd keep him in your lineup this week too, as the Jets travel to Seattle. Their defense has struggled to contain enemy slot receivers, allowing league-high averages of 7.6 catches and 93.8 yards per game. Sam Darnold loves to target the slot, so Crowder will be in the flex starter conversation once again.

More Starts

Tyler Boyd vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Marvin Jones Jr. vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Antonio Brown vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Bargains

Jamison Crowder at Seahawks (DraftKings: $5,400)

T.Y. Hilton at Raiders (DraftKings: $5,100)

Tyler Boyd vs. Cowboys (DraftKings: $4,900)

Week 14 Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

DeVante Parker vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Parker put up a stinker last week against the Bengals before being ejected, posting 7.5 fantasy points. He's a tough sell for me this week, as the Dolphins will host a Chiefs team that has allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to wideouts. K.C. has also given up just 76.4 yards per game to the position, and receivers lined out wide haven't had much success. Parker has also been less productive with Tua Tagovailoa under center.

Sit 'Em

JuJu Smith-Schuster at Bills (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Smith-Schuster will be a flex starter in many leagues, so consider this more of a "beware" than a "sit." While the targets are there, his average depth of target (5.6) leaves much to be desired. The Bills have also been tough on receivers out of the slot, as just one has scored more than 13.3 fantasy points against them. What's more, Cooper Kupp, Tyler Lockett, and Keenan Allen have all struggled on slot routes against Buffalo.

Christian Kirk at Giants (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Kirk had a three-week stretch earlier this season where he averaged 22.2 fantasy points. In the four games since that streak ended, he's scored a combined 22.8 points. I'd keep him on the sidelines once again, as Kirk faces a Giants defense that's playing at a high level. In fact, their defense has allowed just five touchdowns to receivers lined out wide this season. Kyler Murray is struggling as well, so Kirk is a tough sell for me.

Jakobi Meyers at Rams (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX): Meyers has seen his totals tumble lately, as he's failed to score more than 10.2 fantasy points in three straight games. That trend is likely to continue Thursday night, as he faces a difficult matchup against CB Jalen Ramsey and the Rams. Their defense has been tough on visiting wide receivers, allowing just 156.8 yards and no touchdown catches to the position at SoFi Stadium. Meyers (and most Patriots) are a hard fade.

Jerry Jeudy at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jeudy's numbers have fallen on hard times in recent weeks, as he has failed to score more than seven fantasy points in a game since Week 10. This week's matchup in Carolina isn't all that favorable, either. Their defense has allowed just three touchdowns and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to visiting receivers. At this point, Tim Patrick might be the Broncos' best fantasy wideout, and I'd probably fade him in this tough matchup as well.

BETTOR'S DREAM: Up to $1,000 Sign Up Bonus at DraftKings Sportsbook

More Sits

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Football Team (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Jarvis Landry vs. Ravens (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Sterling Shepard vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Fades

DeVante Parker vs. Chiefs (DraftKings: $6,100)

Brandin Cooks at Bears (DraftKings: $6,100)

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Football Team (DraftKings: $5,400)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for all of the latest breaking fantasy football news and the best analysis in the business!