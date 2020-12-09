Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Kickers - Sleepers, Busts, Matchups

Week 14 Start 'Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Greg Zuerlein vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Zuerlein has emerged into a reliable kicker in fantasy leagues, scoring at least 10 points in three of his last four games heading into Week 13. He has a great matchup next on the schedule too, as the Bengals have surrendered 10 or more fantasy points to enemy kickers seven times this season. Zuerlein can be found on the waiver wire in some leagues.

Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start 'Em

Jason Myers vs. Jets (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Myers has scored at least eight points in four of his last five games, including three games with double digits. That trend is likely to continue this week, as the Seahawks welcome in another New York team, this time the Jets. Their defense has allowed kickers to score at least nine fantasy points seven times, so Myers is in a good spot to produce a strong line.

Joey Slye vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Slye has produced 19 combined points in his last two games, and a home matchup against the Broncos puts him on the streaming radar once again. Denver has been the most generous team in the NFL when it comes to kickers, allowing 30 field-goal conversions and a league-high 10.7 fantasy points per game to the position. Consider Slye a top-12 option.

More Starts

Ryan Succop vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Brandon McManus at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sleepers

Graham Gano vs. Cardinals (1 p.m ET, FOX)

Ka'imi Fairbairn at Bears (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 14 Sit 'Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Matt Prater vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Prater's totals have been a disaster in recent weeks, as he's scored a combined nine fantasy points over his last three games. This week's matchup isn't favorable either, as the Packers have allowed just 17 field goals and barely seven fantasy points per game to kickers. Prater was also held to a mere three points when these teams met back in Week 2.

Sit 'Em

Randy Bullock vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Bullock had a very solid start to this season, but his numbers have tanked in recent weeks. In fact, he's failed to score more than seven fantasy points in a single game since Week 7. With either Brandon Allen or Ryan Finley under center, the Bengals won't be seeing many scoring opportunities either. I'd keep Bullock on the waiver wire again.

Michael Badgley vs. Falcons (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Badgley has struggled lately, scoring three or fewer fantasy points in three of his last four games. He's a fade for me this week too, as a tough matchup against the Falcons awaits. Over their last five games, just one kicker has scored more than six fantasy points against them. This could be a high-scoring affair, but the numbers suggest sitting Badgley.

More Sits

Chris Boswell at Bills (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Dan Bailey at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Busts

Justin Tucker at Browns (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Mason Crosby at Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

