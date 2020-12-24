SI.com
Michael Fabiano's Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 16 tight end rankings to help you dominate the competition!
You've made it to the fantasy championships! Let's set that trophy-winning lineup and gloat all offseason long. Here are my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings plus my Week 16 start 'em, sit 'em series so you'll fully prepared.

REMEMBER, games start on Christmas Day when the Vikings travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints at 4:30pm ET.

Week 16 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 16 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 16 Rankings (PPR)

TIGHT ENDS

  1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. ATL)
  2. Darren Waller, LV (vs. MIA)
  3. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. NYG)
  4. Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. CAR) - The Panthers defense has given up seven touchdowns and the eighth-most points to opposing tight ends this season.
  5. Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. TEN)
  6. T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. TB) - Tampa's defense has been generous to tight ends, giving up eight touchdown catches and the seventh-most fantasy points .
  7. Noah Fant, DEN (at LAC) - Tight ends have scored 10 touchdowns and averaged nearly 14 fantasy points per game against the Chargers in 2020.
  8. Hunter Henry, LAC (vs. DEN)
  9. Dallas Goedert, PHI (at DAL)
  10. Mike Gesicki, MIA (at LV)
  11. Austin Hooper, CLE (at NYJ) - The Jets have allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends, including three players who have scored 24 or more points. 
  12. Evan Engram, NYG (at BAL) - The Ravens defense has allowed just five touchdown catches to enemy tight ends this season, making Engram a risk.
  13. Rob Gronkowski, TB (at DET)
  14. Jared Cook, NO (vs. MIN)
  15. Hayden Hurst, ATL (at KC)
  16. Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. PHI)
  17. Cole Kmet, CHI (at JAC)
  18. Zach Ertz, PHI (at DAL)
  19. Irv Smith Jr., MIN (at NO)
  20. Jonnu Smith, TEN (at GB)
  21. Eric Ebron, PIT (vs. IND)
  22. Tyler Higbee, LAR (at SEA)
  23. Jordan Akins, HOU (vs. CIN)
  24. Jordan Reed, SF (at ARI)
  25. Dan Arnold, ARI (vs. SF)
  26. Tyler Eifert, JAC (vs. CHI)
  27. Gerald Everett, LAR (at SEA)
  28. Trey Burton, IND (vat PIT)
  29. Jimmy Graham, CHI (at JAC)
  30. Jacob Hollister, SEA (vs. LAR)
