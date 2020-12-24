Michael Fabiano's Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 16 quarterback rankings to help you dominate the competition!

You've made it to the fantasy championships! Let's set that trophy-winning lineup and gloat all offseason long. Here are my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings plus my Week 16 start 'em, sit 'em series so you'll fully prepared.

REMEMBER, games start on Christmas Day when the Vikings travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints at 4:30pm ET.

Week 16 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS

Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. ATL) Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. SF) Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. TEN) Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. NYG) Deshaun Watson, HOU (vs. CIN) Josh Allen, BUF (at NE) Jalen Hurts, PHI (at DAL) - Six different opposing quarterbacks have scored over 22 fantasy points against the Boys from Big D this season. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at GB) Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. DEN) Tom Brady, TB (at DET) - Lions defense has surrendered 34 total touchdowns and the fourth-most points to opposing quarterbacks. Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. LAR) Drew Brees, NO (vs. MIN) Baker Mayfield, CLE (at NYJ) - The Jets have allowed 30 touchdown passes and the third-most fantasy points to signal-callers this season. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at LV) - The Raiders have been generous to quarterbacks at home, allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to the position. Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (at JAC) - The Jaguars have allowed 16 touchdown passes and the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Kirk Cousins, MIN (at NO) - The Saints defense has allowed just 16.1 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season Matt Ryan, ATL (at KC) - Ryan has scored fewer than 18 fantasy points in four of his six road games, so he's no more than a No. 2 option. Jared Goff, LAR (at SEA) - Goff has failed to score more than 16 fantasy points in games against the Seahawks and Jets this season. Matthew Stafford, DET (vs. TB) Marcus Mariota, LV (vs. MIA) Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. IND) Philip Rivers, IND (at PIT) - The Steelers have surrendered 10 touchdowns and an average of 14.4 points per game to field generals at Heinz Field. Cam Newton, NE (vs. BUF) - The Bills have held three of their last four opposing signal-callers to fewer than 16 fantasy points, so I’d fade Newton. Andy Dalton, DAL (vs. PHI) Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (at WAS) Gardner Minshew, JAC (vs. CHI) Drew Lock, DEN (at LAC) Dwayne Haskins, WAS (vs. CAR) Sam Darnold, NYJ (vs. CLE) C.J. Beathard, SF (at ARI) Colt McCoy , NYG (at BAL) Ryan Finley, CIN (at HOU)