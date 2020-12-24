SI.com
FANTASY
NBA
DFS
PODCASTS
Search

Michael Fabiano's Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings - Kickers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 16 kicker rankings to help you dominate the competition!
Author:
Publish date:

You've made it to the fantasy championships! Let's set that trophy-winning lineup and gloat all offseason long. Here are my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings plus my Week 16 start 'em, sit 'em series so you'll fully prepared.

REMEMBER, games start on Christmas Day when the Vikings travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints at 4:30pm ET.

Week 16 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 16 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 16 Rankings (PPR)

KICKERS

  1. Harrison Butker, KC (vs. ATL)
  2. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. NYG)
  3. Wil Lutz, NO (vs. MIN) - Seven kickers have scored at least nine points against the Vikings defense, making Lutz an attractive option.
  4. Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. NE)
  5. Jason Sanders, MIA (at LV) - Since Week 9, the Raiders defense has allowed 13 field goals and the fifth-most fantasy points to the position.
  6. Ryan Succop, TB (at DET)
  7. Younghoe Koo, ATL (at KC)
  8. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. CIN) - The Bengals have allowed at least nine points to kickers nine times, and just three have failed to score at least seven.
  9. Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. PHI)
  10. Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (at PIT)
  11. Mike Nugent, ARI (vs. SF)
  12. Cody Parkey, CLE (at NYJ)
  13. Cairo Santos, CHI (at JAC)
  14. Mason Crosby, GB (vs. TEN) - Crosby faces a Titans defense that allowed just four kickers to score more than seven fantasy points against them.
  15. Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. MIA)
  16. Mike Badgley, LAC (vs. DEN)
  17. Jason Myers, SEA (vs. LAR) - The Rams defense has surrendered fewer than nine fantasy points to opposing kickers 10 times this season.
  18. Robbie Gould, SF (at ARI)
  19. Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (at GB)
  20. Matt Gay, LAR (at SEA)
  21. Dustin Hopkins, WAS (vs. CAR)
  22. Joey Slye, CAR (at WAS)
  23. Matt Prater, DET (vs. TB) - The Buccaneers have allowed just 19 field goals and fewer than seven fantasy points per game to kickers.
  24. Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. IND)
SI-BUTTON-GET-SIF+

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_15340270
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 16 running backs rankings to help you dominate the competition!

USATSI_14991965
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 16 tight end rankings to help you dominate the competition!

USATSI_15341719
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 16 quarterback rankings to help you dominate the competition!

USATSI_15340069
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 16 wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition!

USATSI_15276482
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings - Team Defenses

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 16 team defense rankings to help you dominate the competition!

USATSI_15340944
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings - Kickers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 16 kicker rankings to help you dominate the competition!

ben-roethlisberger-pittsburgh-steelers-last-unbeaten-team
Play
NFL

NFL Week 16 Picks From the MMQB Staff

Who's getting a W in Week 16? The MMQB staff makes its picks.

buddy hield
NBA

Hield Tips In Buzzer-Beater for Chaotic Finish as Kings Beat Nuggets

In a back-and-forth game that went into overtime, the Kings came up with a big defensive stop and buzzer-beater to shock the Nuggets on opening night.