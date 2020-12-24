Michael Fabiano's Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings - Kickers
You've made it to the fantasy championships! Let's set that trophy-winning lineup and gloat all offseason long. Here are my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings plus my Week 16 start 'em, sit 'em series so you'll fully prepared.
REMEMBER, games start on Christmas Day when the Vikings travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints at 4:30pm ET.
Week 16 Rankings (PPR)
KICKERS
- Harrison Butker, KC (vs. ATL)
- Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. NYG)
- Wil Lutz, NO (vs. MIN) - Seven kickers have scored at least nine points against the Vikings defense, making Lutz an attractive option.
- Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. NE)
- Jason Sanders, MIA (at LV) - Since Week 9, the Raiders defense has allowed 13 field goals and the fifth-most fantasy points to the position.
- Ryan Succop, TB (at DET)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (at KC)
- Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. CIN) - The Bengals have allowed at least nine points to kickers nine times, and just three have failed to score at least seven.
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. PHI)
- Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (at PIT)
- Mike Nugent, ARI (vs. SF)
- Cody Parkey, CLE (at NYJ)
- Cairo Santos, CHI (at JAC)
- Mason Crosby, GB (vs. TEN) - Crosby faces a Titans defense that allowed just four kickers to score more than seven fantasy points against them.
- Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. MIA)
- Mike Badgley, LAC (vs. DEN)
- Jason Myers, SEA (vs. LAR) - The Rams defense has surrendered fewer than nine fantasy points to opposing kickers 10 times this season.
- Robbie Gould, SF (at ARI)
- Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (at GB)
- Matt Gay, LAR (at SEA)
- Dustin Hopkins, WAS (vs. CAR)
- Joey Slye, CAR (at WAS)
- Matt Prater, DET (vs. TB) - The Buccaneers have allowed just 19 field goals and fewer than seven fantasy points per game to kickers.
- Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. IND)