Michael Fabiano's Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers
You've made it to the fantasy championships! Let's set that trophy-winning lineup and gloat all offseason long. Here are my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings plus my Week 16 start 'em, sit 'em series so you'll fully prepared.
REMEMBER, games start on Christmas Day when the Vikings travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints at 4:30pm ET.
Week 16 Rankings (PPR)
WIDE RECEIVERS
- Davante Adams, GB (vs. TEN)
- Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. ATL)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. SF)
- Calvin Ridley, ATL (at KC)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (at NE)
- Allen Robinson, CHI (at JAC)
- A.J. Brown, TEN (at GB)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at ARI) - Wide receivers have put up 15-plus points against Arizona 13 times in 2020, including eight performances of 20-plus.
- D.K. Metcalf, SEA (vs. LAR)
- Robert Woods, LAR (at SEA)
- Mike Evans, TB (at DET) - The Lions defense has allowed nearly 195 yards and the fourth-most fantasy points per game to the position in 2020.
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (at NO)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. CAR)
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (at NYJ) - The Jets have allowed an average of nearly six catches and the sixth-most fantasy points to slot receivers this season.
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (at SEA) - Seattle's defense has been awful versus slot receivers, allowing the most catches, yards, and fantasy points this year.
- Chris Godwin, TB (at DET)
- Corey Davis, TEN (at GB)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (at NO)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. IND)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. DEN)
- Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. PHI) -
- Marvin Jones Jr., DET (vs. TB)
- Emmanuel Sanders, NO (vs. MIN) - Sanders should produce against a Vikings defense that’s allowed 21 touchdowns and the sixth-most points to wideouts.
- D.J. Moore, CAR (at WAS)
- Cole Beasley, BUF (at NE)
- Antonio Brown, TB (at DET)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. LAR) - Lockett has failed to score more than 12.3 points in seven of his last eight games, including four with eight or fewer.
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. CIN)
- Robby Anderson, CAR (at WAS) - Washington's defense has also allowed just four receivers to score more than 16 fantasy points on out-wide routes.
- Keke Coutee, HOU (vs. CIN)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (vs. IND)
- Curtis Samuel, CAR (at WAS)
- Russell Gage, ATL (at KC)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (vs. NYG) - New York has allowed 15-plus points to two receivers lined out wide, and the position has scored just six touchdowns.
- T.Y. Hilton, IND (at PIT)
- DeVante Parker, MIA (at LV)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. PHI)
- Rashard Higgins, CLE (at NYJ)
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (vs. CLE)
- Chase Claypool, PIT (vs. IND) - Claypool has put up fewer than 12 fantasy points in four straight games, including three with fewer than eight points.
- D.J. Chark, JAC (vs. CHI) - Chicago has allowed eight touchdowns to receivers lined out wide, and wideouts have scored the fourth-fewest points.
- Lynn Bowden, MIA (at LV)
- Tee Higgins, CIN (at HOU)
- Nelson Agholor, LV (vs. MIA)
- Sterling Shepard, NYG (at BAL)
- Tim Patrick, DEN (at LAC)
- Michael Gallup, DAL (vs. PHI)
- Chad Hansen, HOU (vs. CIN)
- Allen Lazard, GB (vs. TEN)
- A.J. Green, CIN (at HOU)
- Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at PIT)
- Jerry Jeudy, DEN (at LAC)
- Sammy Watkins, KC (vs. ATL)
- Jakobi Meyers, NE (vs. BUF)
- Darius Slayton, NYG (at BAL)
- Christian Kirk, ARI (vs. SF)
- Denzel Mims, NYJ (vs. CLE)
- Darnell Mooney, CHI (at JAC)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB (vs. TEN)
- Jalen Reagor, PHI (at DAL)