2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Fantasy Breakdowns on the Latest Moves

WR Nelson Agholor signs with New England / 2-year, $26 million

Agholor signed with the Patriots after a career season in Las Vegas that saw him finish with eight touchdowns and nearly 190 fantasy points. He also had a team-high 16.5 percent target share while running about 64 percent of his routes out wide. New England likely isn’t done adding wide receivers this offseason, but for now Agholor is the best on their best option on roster. For fantasy purposes, he’s probably no better than a No. 4 or 5 wide receiver with late-round value in most leagues.

READ MORE: NFL Free Agency Tracker

TE Jonnu Smith signs with New England / 4-year, $50 million

Smith found the end zone eight times last season, but he failed to rank in the top 15 in fantasy points among tight ends. That should change in 2021, as his move to New England is a good one from a fantasy perspective. The Patriots lack playmaking pass catchers, so Smith will undoubtedly emerge into a popular option for Cam Newton. An athletic, talented player who ranked in the top five in red-zone targets last season, Smith is now in the conversation as a No. 1 fantasy tight end.

RB Aaron Jones re-signs with Green Bay / 4-year, $48 million

Jones has finished as a top-five fantasy running back in each of the last two seasons, and he'll be just 26 when next season starts. The Packers didn't tag him but instead signed him to a four-year, $48 million deal. The move keeps him among the top-15 fantasy backs in 2021, but it hurts the ceiling of A.J. Dillon. Jamaal Williams, a free agent, is unlikely to be back in Green Bay.

READ MORE: Jones stays in Green Bay

QB Cam Newton re-signs with New England / 1-year, $5 million

Newton finished last season with a mere eight touchdown passes, but he didn't have a lot of help in the passing game in New England. His rushing totals kept him fantasy relevant, but the former superstar is certainly on the statistical downside of his career. He'll be a bridge quarterback for the Patriots at best in 2021, and his draft stock will be limited to that of a late-round selection.

QB Dak Prescott re-signs with Dallas / 4-year, $160 million

The Cowboys and Prescott have agreed on a four-year, $160 million contract, including $126 million guaranteed and a no-trade clause. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Cowboys still tagged Prescott as a "procedural matter," but regardless, he'll remain in Dallas. Barring any setbacks in his return from a gruesome leg injury, Prescott should be considered a potential top-five fantasy quarterback in 2021.

WR Allen Robinson II franchise tagged by Chicago

Robinson has been a top-10 fantasy wideout in each of the last two seasons, which is quite an accomplishment considering the Bears' quarterbacks. Chicago made the smart move with little depth at the position and placed the franchise tag on its stud receiver. Now the question is, who'll be his quarterback next season?

WR Chris Godwin franchise tagged by Tampa Bay

Godwin’s best fantasy landing spot would not have been Tampa Bay, as the team has a lot of mouths to feed on the offensive side of the football. However, the Buccaneers would have been unwise to let go of a young wide receiver who averaged seven targets a game in Tom Brady’s first season with the team. He’ll remain a No. 2 fantasy wideout, but Godwin’s ceiling will have a statistical cap next season.

MORE FANTASY ARTICLES FROM MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for all of the latest breaking fantasy football news and the best analysis in the business!