Week 5 PPR Rankings: Running Backs

Darrell Henderson is grinding his way up the rankings and pushes into top 10 territory.

Welcome to Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season! We're a week away from bye weeks, so every fantasy football manager will have their roster tested. And remember, there's still plenty of time to turn things around if you're off to a slow start.

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 5 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 5 Rankings (PPR)

RUNNING BACK RANKINGS

Derrick Henry, TEN (at JAC) Alvin Kamara, NO (at WAS) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs . NYG) Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. CLE) Saquon Barkley, NYG (at DAL) Aaron Jones, GB (at CIN) Najee Harris, PIT (vs. DEN) Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. DET) Nick Chubb, CLE (at LAC) Darrell Henderson, LAR (at SEA) D'Andre Swift, DET (at MIN) James Robinson, JAC (vs. TEN) Cordarelle Patterson, ATL (vs. NYJ) Jonathan Taylor, IND (at BAL) Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. MIA) Damien Williams, CHI (at LV) Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. GB) Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. NO) Kareem Hunt, CLE (at LAC) Chase Edmonds, ARI (vs. SF) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. BUF) Damien Harris, NE (at HOU) Chris Carson, SEA (vs. LAR) Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. CHI) Chuba Hubbard, CAR (vs. PHI) Mike Davis, ATL (vs. NYJ) Zack Moss, BUF (at KC) Melvin Gordon, DEN (at PIT) Jamaal Williams, DET (at MIN) Latavius Murray, BAL (vs. IND) Michael Carter, NYJ (at ATL) Miles Sanders, PHI (at CAR) Javonte Williams, DEN (at PIT) Jeremy McNichols, TEN (at JAC) Nyheim Hines, IND (at BAL) Elijah Mitchell, SF (at ARI) Devin Singletary, BUF (at KC) Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. NYG) Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (at CAR) James Conner, ARI (vs. SF) Trey Sermon, SF (at ARI) Kenyan Drake, LV (vs. CHI) J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. NO) Myles Gaskin, MIA (at TB) Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. DET) Ty Montgomery, NO (at WAS) A.J. Dillon, GB (at CIN) Brandon Bolden, NE (at HOU) Alex Collins, SEA (vs. LAR) Mark Ingram, HOU (vs. NE) Ty Johnson, NYJ (at ATL) David Johnson, HOU (vs. NE) Ronald Jones, TB (vs. MIA) Malcolm Brown, MIA (at TB) Rodney Smith, CAR (vs. PHI) Darrel Williams, KC (vs. BUF) Tevin Coleman, NYJ (at ATL) Samaje Perine, CIN (vs. GB) Carlos Hyde, JAC (vs. TEN) Le'Veon Bell, BAL (vs. IND)

