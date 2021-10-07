Week 5 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Nobody's playing like Kyler Murray so far this year as he's lighting it up in the air and on the ground.

Welcome to Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season! We're a week away from bye weeks, so every fantasy football manager will have their roster tested. And remember, there's still plenty of time to turn things around if you're off to a slow start.

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 5 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 5 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACK RANKINGS

Josh Allen, BUF (at KC) Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. BUF) Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. SF) Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. IND) Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. NYG) Tom Brady, TB (vs. MIA) Matthew Stafford, LAR (at SEA) Aaron Rodgers, GB (at CIN) Jalen Hurts, PHI (at CAR) Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. LAR) Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. DET) Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. CLE) Sam Darnold, CAR (vs. PHI) Trey Lance, SF (at ARI) Daniel Jones, NYG (at DAL) Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at JAC) Derek Carr, LV (vs. CHI) Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. GB) Taylor Heinicke, WAS (vs. NO) Jameis Winston, NO (at WAS) Trevor Lawrence, JAC (vs. TEN) Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. NYJ) Zach Wilson, NYJ (at ATL) Baker Mayfield, CLE (at LAC) Mac Jones, NE (at HOU) Jacoby Brissett, MIA (at TB) Justin Fields, CHI (at LV) Jared Goff, DET (at MIN) Drew Lock, DEN (at PIT) Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. DEN) Carson Wentz, IND (at BAL) Davis Mills, HOU (vs. NE)

