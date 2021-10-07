Week 5 Rankings: Kickers

The Hall of Fame credentials of Justin Tucker continue to build over his storied career.

Welcome to Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season! We're a week away from bye weeks, so every fantasy football manager will have their roster tested. And remember, there's still plenty of time to turn things around if you're off to a slow start.

Week 5 Rankings (PPR)

KICKER RANKINGS

Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. IND) Tyler Bass, BUF (at KC) Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. CHI) Harrison Butker, KC (vs. BUF) Matt Gay, LAR (at SEA) Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. NYG) Ryan Succop, TB (vs. MIA) Matt Prater, ARI (vs. SF) Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. DET) Brandon McManus, DEN (at PIT) Chase McLaughlin, CLE (at LAC) Randy Bullock, TEN (at JAC) Mason Crosby, GB (at CIN) Graham Gano, NYG (at DAL) Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. GB) Tristan Vizcaino, LAC (vs. CLE) Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (at BAL) Nick Folk, NE (at HOU) Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. NYJ) Jason Sanders, MIA (at TB) Aldrick Rosas, NO (at WAS) Jason Myers, SEA (vs. LAR) Joey Slye, SF (at ARI) Zane Gonzalez, CAR (vs. PHI) Dustin Hopkins, WAS (vs. NO) Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. DEN) Jake Elliott, PHI (at CAR) Cairo Santos, CHI (at LV) Austin Seibert, DET (at MIN) Matt Ammendola, NYJ (at ATL) Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. NE) Matthew Wright, JAC (vs. TEN)

