Week 5 Rankings: Team Defenses (DST)

October 7, 2021
FANTASY
Week 5 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Publish date:

Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: Team Defenses (DST)

Author:

Welcome to Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season! We're a week away from bye weeks, so every fantasy football manager will have their roster tested. And remember, there's still plenty of time to turn things around if you're off to a slow start.

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 5 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 5 Rankings (PPR)

TEAM DEFENSE RANKINGS

  1. Patriots, NE (at HOU)
  2. Buccaneers, TB (vs. MIA)
  3. Ravens, BAL (vs IND)
  4. Vikings, MIN (vs. DET)
  5. Cardinals, ARI (vs. SF)
  6. Raiders, LV (vs. CHI)
  7. Cowboys, DAL (vs. NYG)
  8. Steelers, PIT (vs. DEN)
  9. Rams, LAR (at SEA)
  10. Saints, NO (at WAS)
  11. Broncos, DEN (at PIT)
  12. Titans, TEN (at JAC)
  13. Falcons, ATL (vs. NYJ)
  14. Football Team, WAS (vs. NO)
  15. Panthers, CAR (vs. PHI)
  16. Bears, CHI (at LV)
  17. Chargers, LAC (vs. CLE)
  18. Packers, GB (at CIN)
  19. Eagles, PHI (at CAR)
  20. Chiefs, KC (vs. BUF)
  21. Browns, CLE (at LAC)
  22. Jaguars, JAC (vs. TEN)
  23. Jets, NYJ (at ATL)
  24. Colts, IND (at BAL)
  25. Seahawks, SEA (vs. LAR)
  26. Giants, NYG (at DAL)
  27. Lions , DET (at MIN)
  28. 49ers, SF (at ARI)
  29. Texans, HOU (vs. NE)
  30. Bills, BUF (at KC)
  31. Bengals, CIN (vs. GB)
  32. Dolphins, MIA (at TB)

