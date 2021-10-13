Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 6: Kickers

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: 49ers, Falcons, Jets, Saints

Week 6 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Harrison Butker at Football Team (1 p.m. ET, CBS): You might think this is obvious, but there are 17 kickers with more fantasy points than Butker after five weeks. He’d be waiver wire fodder if he wasn’t Butker, right? I like him to put up a big line this weekend though, as the Football Team has allowed the third-most fantasy points to kickers.

Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

• QUARTERBACKS

• RUNNING BACKS

• WIDE RECEIVERS

• TIGHT ENDS

• KICKERS

• TEAM DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

Evan McPherson at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McPherson hasn’t been great in fantasy leagues, but I do love his matchup this week against the Lions. Their defense has given up 14 field goal attempts and the most fantasy points per game to kickers after five weeks, so I’d add and start the rookie if you prefer to stream the position.

Jason Sanders at Jaguars (London 9:30 a.m. ET, CBS): Sanders has been a huge disappointment for fantasy managers this season, ranking tied for 26th in points at the kicker position. He is worth a look as a streamer this week, however, as the Dolphins face a Jaguars defense that’s allowed nearly nine fantasy points a game to kickers.

More Starts

Rodrigo Blankenship vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Greg Zuerlein at Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sleepers

Jason Myers at Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Zane Gonzalez vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Week 6 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Chase McLaughlin vs. Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): McLaughlin has produced at a top-10 level among fantasy kickers this season, but an upcoming matchup against the Cardinals makes him a fade for me. Their defense has allowed just five field goal conversions and an average of less than six fantasy points per game to the position.

Sit ‘Em

Daniel Carlson at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Carlson is tough to sit based on his numbers, but I’d temper expectations when the Raiders travel to Denver. Opposing kickers have made just five field goals against them this season, and the position has averaged the second-fewest fantasy points after the first five weeks.

Nick Folk vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): You probably don’t know it, but Folk is tied with Tyler Bass for the most fantasy points scored among kickers after five weeks. That will make it tough to sit him, but this week’s matchup against the Cowboys isn’t favorable. Kickers have averaged just seven fantasy points per game against them.

More Sits

Tristan Vizcaino at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Dustin Hopkins vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Busts

Greg Joseph at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Matt Prater at Browns (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter