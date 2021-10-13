Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 6: Defenses

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: 49ers, Falcons, Jets, Saints

Week 6 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Rams D/ST at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Giants’ offense is a mess of injuries, as Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay all were hurt last week. The G-Men were already without Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, so this offense is a virtual M*A*S*H* unit. That makes for a potential smash spot for the Rams.

Start ‘Em

Cowboys D/ST at Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Cowboys D/ST has been one of the best in fantasy football through five weeks, and a matchup against Mac Jones and the Patriots makes this unit a solid Week 6 option. New England has committed the third-most giveaways and is averaging just 19.2 points per game. Start Dallas.

Colts D/ST vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Fantasy managers should be targeting the Texans in their defensive matchups each week, and the Colts D/ST draws them this week. Davis Mills looked good a week ago, but Houston has still committed a total of eight giveaways and has averaged a meager 17.8 points in its first five contests.

More Starts

Broncos D/ST vs. Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Bengals D/ST at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

Cowboys D/ST at Patriots ($3,200)

Chiefs D/ST at Football Team ($2,800)

Week 6 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Football Team D/ST vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Did you know the Chiefs are tied for the most giveaways in the league after five weeks? That should be a positive for the Football Team, but defenses have still averaged the fourth-fewest fantasy points against the Chiefs. Expect Patrick Mahomes to have a huge game.

Sit ‘Em

Patriots D/ST vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): New England’s defense is a nice option when the matchup is favorable, but that’s not the case this week with Dallas in town. The Cowboys’ offense has averaged 34 points and nearly 440 yards of total offense per game, making the Patriots D/ST a hard fade in all fantasy football leagues.

Bears D/ST vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, FOX): The Bears D/ST is fourth in fantasy points at the position so far, but a matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers makes it a sit ‘em. Over the last four weeks, the Packers have averaged almost 30 points per game and have committed a mere two giveaways.

More Sits

Ravens D/ST vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Browns D/ST vs. Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

Raiders D/ST at Broncos ($3,100)

Bears D/ST vs. Packers ($3,000)

