Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: KickersDraft SharePreviewPublish

Welcome to Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season! It's bye-mageddon. Six teams are on a bye and with it, every fantasy football manager is having their team put to the test. Your starters and depth will be tested. Your ability to evaluate talent from the waiver wire is on the line!

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 7 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 7 Rankings (PPR)

KICKER RANKINGS

Matt Prater, ARI (vs. HOU) Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. CIN) Matt Gay, LAR (vs. DET) Nick Folk, NE (vs. NYJ) Harrison Butker, KC (at TEN) Ryan Succop, TB (vs. CHI) Mason Crosby, GB (vs. WAS) Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. PHI) Younhhoe Koo, ATL (at MIA) Randy Bullock, TEN (vs. KC) Zane Gonzalez, CAR (at NYG) Brandon McManus, DEN (at CLE) Michael Badgley, IND (at SF) Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. ATL) Chase McLaughlin, CLE (vs. DEN) Graham Gano, NYG (vs. CAR) Joey Slye, SF (vs. IND) Jason Myers, SEA (vs. NO) Evan McPherson, CIN (at BAL) Chris Blewitt, WAS (at GB) Jake Elliott, PHI (at LV) Cairo Santos, CHI (at TB) Matt Ammendola, NYJ (at NE) Brian Johnson, NO (at SEA) Austin Seibert, DET (at LAR) Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at ARI)

