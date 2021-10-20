Start 'Em, Sit 'Em  Week 7: Kickers

October 20, 2021
Week 7 Waiver Wire
Publish date:

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 7: Kickers

Nick Folk is the kicker start of the week thanks to a great matchup against the consistently underwhelming Jets.
Author:

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Bills, Chargers, Cowboys, Jaguars, Steelers, Vikings

Week 7 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Nick Folk vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Listed as a sit ‘em last week, Folk recorded three fantasy points against the Cowboys. However, I like him to rebound in the stat sheets, as a matchup against the Jets is favorable. Their defense has given up the second-most points a game to kickers, and Folk beat them for 13 points in Week 2.

Start ‘Em

Matt Gay vs. Lions (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Gay has been consistently productive for his fantasy managers, scoring no fewer than eight points in any game this season. I like him to continue that streak in what is a great matchup against the Lions. No team in the league has allowed more fantasy points to kickers, so Gay should produce well.

Mason Crosby vs. Football Team (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Crosby’s numbers haven’t been all that consistent, as he’s scored six or fewer points in three of his six games. I like him to be on the higher end of that total this week, as the Football Team has allowed 12 field-goal conversions and the fourth-most fantasy points a game to enemy kickers.

More Starts

  • Matt Prater vs. Texans (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Younghoe Koo at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Sleepers

  • Zane Gonzalez at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
  • Matt Ammendola at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 7 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Jason Sanders vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Sanders posted a respectable eight points last week, but it was just the second time he’s scored more than five points in a game this season. I’d keep him on the sidelines against the Falcons, who have given up five-of-six field-goal conversions and the eighth-fewest points per game to kickers.

Sit ‘Em

Evan McPherson at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): McPherson, listed as a start ‘em last week, scored 10 fantasy points in a win over the Lions. I wouldn’t chase those points though, as the Bengals head to Baltimore. The Ravens defense has allowed five field-goal conversions and is tied for the third-fewest points per game allowed to kickers.

Graham Gano vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Gano has failed to score more than seven points in all but two games this season, and a matchup against his former team, the Panthers, isn’t a favorable one. Opposing kickers have failed to score more than six points in four of five games against Carolina, so Gano should be on the sidelines.

More Sits

  • Brandon McManus at Browns (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)
  • Dustin Hopkins at Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Busts

  • Chase McLaughlin vs. Broncos (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)
  • Daniel Carlson vs. Eagles (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

