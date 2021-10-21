Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

Welcome to Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season! It's bye-mageddon. Six teams are on a bye and with it, every fantasy football manager is having their team put to the test. Your starters and depth will be tested. Your ability to evaluate talent from the waiver wire is on the line!

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 7 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 7 Rankings (PPR)

TIGHT END RANKINGS

Travis Kelce, KC (at TEN) Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. CIN) Darren Waller, LV (vs. PHI) T.J. Hockenson, DET (at LAR) Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. ATL) Kyle Pitts, ATL (at MIA) Dallas Goedert, PHI (at LV) Noah Fant, DEN (at CLE) Hunter Henry, NE (vs. NYJ) Ricky Seals-Jones, WAS (at GB) Zach Ertz, ARI (vs. HOU) Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. DET) Evan Engram, NYG (vs. CAR) O.J. Howard, TB (vs. CHI) Cole Kmet, CHI (at TB) Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. WAS) C.J. Uzomah, CIN (at BAL) Mo-Alie Cox, IND (at SF) David Njoku, CLE (vs. DEN) Jonnu Smith, NE (vs. NYJ) Anthony Firkser, TEN (vs. KC) Austin Hooper, CLE (vs. DEN) Gerald Everett, SEA (vs. NO) Cameron Brate, TB (vs. CHI) Ross Dwelley, SF (vs. IND) Juwan Johnson, NO (at SEA) Ryan Griffin, NYJ (at NE) Ian Thomas, CAR (at NYG) Jack Doyle, IND (at SF) Hayden Hurst, ATL (at MIA) Will Dissly, SEA (vs. NO) Adam Trautman, NO (at SEA)

