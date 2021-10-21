October 21, 2021
Week 7 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Running Backs
Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Cordarrelle Patterson has a plus matchup against the mediocre Dolphins' run defense.
Welcome to Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season! It's bye-mageddon. Six teams are on a bye and with it, every fantasy football manager is having their team put to the test. Your starters and depth will be tested. Your ability to evaluate talent from the waiver wire is on the line!

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 7 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 7 Rankings (PPR)

RUNNING BACK RANKINGS

  1. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. KC)
  2. Alvin Kamara, NO (at SEA)
  3. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. WAS)
  4. Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (at MIA)
  5. Jonathan Taylor, IND (at SF)
  6. Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. DET)
  7. Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. CHI)
  8. D'Andre Swift, DET (at LAR)
  9. Joe Mixon, CIN (at BAL)
  10. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. PHI)
  11. Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at NYG)
  12. Darrel Williams, KC (at TEN)
  13. Antonio Gibson, WAS (at GB)
  14. Damien Harris, NE (vs. NYJ)
  15. Chase Edmonds, ARI (vs. HOU)
  16. Elijah Mitchell, SF (vs. IND)
  17. Devontae Booker, NYG (vs. CAR)
  18. Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. TB)
  19. Javonte Williams, DEN (at CLE)
  20. Mike Davis, ATL (at MIA)
  21. J.D. McKissic, WAS (at GB)
  22. Khalil Herbert, CHI (at TB)
  23. Melvin Gordon, DEN (at CLE)
  24. James Conner, ARI (vs. HOU)
  25. Michael Carter, NYJ (at NE)
  26. Alex Collins, SEA (vs. NO)
  27. D'Ernest Johnson, CLE (vs. DEN)
  28. Myles Gaskin, MIA (vs. ATL)
  29. A.J. Dillon, GB (vs. WAS)
  30. Kenyan Drake, LV (vs. PHI)
  31. Demetric Felton, CLE (vs. DEN)
  32. Jamaal Williams, DET (at LAR)
  33. Latavius Murray, BAL (vs. CIN)
  34. Mark Ingram, HOU (at ARI)
  35. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. NYJ)
  36. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (at LV)
  37. Nyheim Hines, IND (at SF)
  38. Sony Michel, LAR (vs. DET)
  39. Devonta Freeman, BAL (vs. CIN)
  40. Kyle Juszczyk, SF (vs. IND)
  41. David Johnson, HOU (at ARI)
  42. DeeJay Dallas, SEA (vs. NO)
  43. Ty Johnson, NYJ (at NE)
  44. Le'Veon Bell, BAL (vs. CIN)
  45. Malcolm Brown, MIA (vs. ATL)
  46. Trey Sermon, SF (vs. IND)
  47. Giovani Bernard, TB (vs. CHI)
  48. Chris Evans, CIN (at BAL)
  49. Salvon Ahmed, MIA (vs. ATL)
  50. Royce Freeman, CAR (at NYG)
  51. Travis Homer, SEA (vs. NO)
  52. Brandon Bolden, NE (vs. NYJ)
  53. Jerick McKinnon, KC (at TEN)
  54. Ronald Jones, TB (vs. CHI)
  55. John Kelly, CLE (vs. DEN)
  56. Phillip Lindsay, HOU (at ARI)
  57. Tevin Coleman, NYJ (at NE)
  58. Marlon Mack, IND (at SF)
  59. Elijhaa Penny, NYG (vs. CAR)
  60. Khari Blasingame, TEN (vs. KC)



