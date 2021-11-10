Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Kickers

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Bears, Bengals, Giants, Texans

Week 10 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Greg Joseph at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Joseph has been a reliable option for fantasy fans, scoring at least 10 points five times this season. I can see him going for double digits this week, as the Vikings face a Chargers defense that has allowed 10 or more fantasy points to kickers five times in their first seven games of the season.

Start ‘Em

Ryan Succop at Football Team (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Succop has scored four or fewer points in two of his last three games, but this week’s matchup against Washington is tough to ignore. Their defense has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to kickers, including two who have scored 13 or more points against them this season.

Chris Boswell vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Boswell hasn’t been consistent in the stat sheets, but a matchup against the Lions makes him a nice streamer. No defense has given up more fantasy points to kickers, and the position has scored 10 or more points five times on the season. That includes four kickers who have posted 13+ points.

More Starts

Daniel Carlson vs. Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Younghoe Koo at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Sleepers

Michael Badgley vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Dustin Hopkins vs. Vikings (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Week 10 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Jason Myers at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Myers has been a disappointment for fantasy managers, averaging fewer than six points per game this season. Things won’t improve this weekend either, as the Seahawks face a Packers defense that has given up nine field-goal conversions and the fewest fantasy points to enemy kickers in 2021.

Sit ‘Em

Brandon McManus vs. Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): McManus had a solid 12-point effort against the Cowboys last weekend, but he had failed to score more than seven points in each of his previous five games. He’s a fade for me this week, as McManus will face an Eagles defense that’s held seven of nine kickers to fewer than eight points.

Chase McLaughlin at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): McLaughlin is also coming off a nice 11-point fantasy effort, but he had scored seven or points in each of his previous three games. He’s a tough sell against the Patriots, who have held all but two enemy kickers to six or fewer fantasy points. That includes four who have scored five or less.

More Sits

Jake Elliott at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Zane Gonzalez at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Busts

Jason Sanders vs. Ravens (Mon. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

Nick Folk vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

