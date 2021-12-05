NFL Bets, Props, Projections and Injuries for Week 13

Many favorites on SI Sportsbook are giving more than a touchdown. Our analysts make their predictions for NFL Sunday.

Welcome to another NFL Sunday. Winners Club is here to get you ready for a full day of football. Let’s get right into it.

Who’s In and Who’s Out

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are expected to return to the Cardinals’ lineup—and the starting lineup for your fantasy team. Dalvin Cook, D’Andre Swift and Melvin Gordon are all out, paving the way for big days from Alexander Mattison, Jamaal Williams and Javonte Williams. And what’s a week in the NFL without a few banged-up Giants receivers—Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney are both doubtful, again. Catch up on the latest injury news in the Week 13 injury report.

Photo credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Winners Club Live Stream and Twitter Takeover

You have Start/Sit questions and we have the answers. Michael Fabiano and Jen Piacenti will be on the Sports Illustrated YouTube channel at noon ET for their weekly live stream at noon. They’ll be taking lineup questions and discussing this week’s games and top players. Follow them on Twitter at @Michael_Fabiano and @Jenpiacenti and tweet at them to submit your questions or drop them in the comments. I’ll be back in my usual spot at @SI_Fantasy for a Twitter takeover starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. You can also send your questions to @Kkylewood.

Essential Reading

Week 13 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: This is a week where managers who handcuffed top-flight running backs will be rewarded. And Fabiano has Alexander Mattison, who’s starting for the injured Cook, as his running back Start of the Week. “Mattison will be in the No. 1 running back conversation while Cook is sidelined,” writes Fabiano.

DFS Lineup Help: Shawn Childs has bargains and top-shelf players to pay up for. He likes a pair of 49ers players in a divisional game against the Seahawks and he’s also in on two Rams players. See which players are worth their price tag.

NFL Best Bets from SI Analysts: Our crew is all over NFC West teams: The Cardinals, Rams and 49ers are all backed by multiple writers. There’s some dissent over Ravens-Steelers and Patriots-Bills, though. This slate of games is marked by huge spreads—six teams are favored by a touchdown or more. Can the favorites cover?

Player Props to Target: Shawn Childs looks for flaws to exploit in player prop pricing every week. He has five bets for Sunday that he likes, and he’s riding with the overs on all of them.

Weekly Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Matt De Lima has the info you need to know for Week 13, including an in-depth look at Jaguars rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

NFL Line Movement: Frankie Taddeo is tracking which Sunday games have shifting spreads. Tampa Bay is now an 11-point favorite against Atlanta after the line opened at Buccaneers -4.5. See where the public money is and how each team fares against the spread.

Photo credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Awards Futures Betting: Jen Piacenti is checking in on the lines for NFL end-of-season awards, and she was spot on in her last writeup. See which bets she likes while there’s still value.