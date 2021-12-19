Week 15 Gameday Injury Updates

COVID-19 has been an ever-present force in the NFL landscape for nearly two full seasons. Outbreaks of the virus across the league this week set record highs leading to newly agreed upon protocols between the NFL and NFLPA, postponed games and, unfortunately for many fantasy managers, several players being held out of games.

This week's injury report features plenty of ankle and knee injuries, putting the status of fantasy stars like Jalen Hurts and Leonard Fournette in doubt. But COVID-19 has been the story of the week. Keep in mind the rearranged schedule for Week 15, the first round of fantasy playoffs in many leagues, when you’re setting your lineup. And remember that it’s now possible for vaccinated individuals to test out of the league’s protocols, so players on the reserve/COVID-19 list like Kareem Hunt or Tyler Lockett could be back in time for Tuesday. Yes, Tuesday football. It feels like 2020 all over again.

Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts, Eagles—QUESTIONABLE

Hurts (ankle) is “trending in the right direction” toward playing against Washington, according to coach Nick Sirianni. He missed his first game of the season in Week 13 and Gardner Minshew started in his place. Hurts was afforded extra recovery time with Philadelphia on bye in Week 14 and the team’s game against Washington being pushed back until Tuesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens—QUESTIONABLE

Jackson (ankle) is questionable with a bone bruise that may force him to miss a game due to injury for the first time in his career, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Baltimore did not expect Jackson to play earlier in the week, according to Schefter, but his progress this weekend raised hopes he might play against Green Bay.

Scott Galvin/USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team—OUT

Heinicke was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. It was originally reported both Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen, who also is on the list, were likely to miss Sunday’s game against the Eagles. The postponement to Tuesday opens up the chances that one of them is able to play against Philadelphia, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Washington signed Garrett Gilbert, who is in line to start if Heinicke or Allen can’t go, on Friday.

Daniel Jones, Giants—OUT

Jones (neck) is not expected to play again this season, according to The New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy. He last played in Week 12.

Baker Mayfield, Browns—OUT

Mayfield tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. He was expected to miss Cleveland’s game against the Raiders, originally scheduled for Saturday, but the game was moved to Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The schedule change opened up the possibility for him to test out of the protocols and play.

Running backs

D’Andre Swift, Lions—OUT

Swift (shoulder) will miss his third game in as many weeks against the Cardinals. He last played on Thanksgiving. Coach Dan Campbell said on Dec. 3 the team has no plans to shut down its top back.

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers—OUT

Mitchell (concussion) will not play against the Falcons, marking his second straight missed game. Jeff Wilson Jr. carried the ball a team-high 13 times against the Bengals last week with Mitchell sidelined.

James Conner, Cardinals—QUESTIONABLE

Conner (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Lions, according to multiple reports. He started the last four games for Arizona with Chase Edmonds on injured reserve.

Kareem Hunt, Browns—OUT

Hunt went on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. He was also dealing with an ankle injury that coach Kevin Stefanski said would make it “unlikely” that he plays on a short week on Saturday, when the Browns were originally supposed to play. Cleveland’s game against Las Vegas was moved to Tuesday due to the team-wide outbreak.

Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers—QUESTIONABLE

Fournette (ankle) is expected to play against the Saints, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He missed multiple practices earlier in the week but returned on Friday.

Javonte Williams, Broncos—QUESTIONABLE

Williams (knee) is expected to play against the Bengals, according to Schefter. He has not missed a game all season.

Melvin Gordon, Broncos—QUESTIONABLE

Gordon (thumb/hip) is also expected to play against Cincinnati, according to Schefter. Gordon returned from a one-week absence in Week 14 and went for a season-high 111 rushing yards.

Tony Pollard, Cowboys—QUESTIONABLE

Pollard (foot) is expected to play in Sunday’s divisional game against the Giants, according to Schefter. He missed his first game of the season last week against Washington. Schefter also reported that Dallas could take a cautious approach with Pollard’s usage due to his injury.

J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team—QUESTIONABLE

McKissic cleared concussion protocol but missed Saturday practice due to a neck injury, according to multiple reports. He has not played since Week 12.

Jamaal Williams, Lions—OUT

Williams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Dec. 10 and was not activated ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. With Swift and Williams out, Craig Reynolds, who rushed for 83 yards on 11 carries last week for Detroit, is once again in line for a sizable workload.

Alex Collins, Seahawks—OUT

Collins was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Collins is vaccinated and has a chance to play in Tuesday’s rescheduled game against the Rams thanks to the NFL’s new COVID-19 protocols.

Wide receivers

DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals—INJURED RESERVE

Hopkins (knee) is having knee surgery on his torn MCL and was placed on injured reserve, according to Rapoport. He will miss the remainder of the regular season and could return for Arizona if the team makes a deep playoff run.

Tyler Lockett, Seahawks—OUT

Lockett, who is vaccinated, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Seattle’s game was rescheduled for Tuesday, so he has a chance to test out of the protocols and play against the Rams.

Marquise Brown, Ravens—QUESTIONABLE

Brown (illness) is expected to play against the Packers, according to Schefter. He has only missed one game this season, sitting out Week 11 due to a thigh injury.

Adam Thielen, Vikings—QUESTIONABLE

Thielen (ankle) remains questionable for Monday night’s game against the Bears. He was not seen at Saturday’s practice after leaving early in Week 13 and missing all of Week 14’s game.

D.J. Moore, Panthers—QUESTIONABLE

Moore (hamstring) is expected to play against the Bills, according to Rapoport, after being limited in practice all week. Carolina’s top pass catcher has not missed a game all season.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team—QUESTIONABLE

McLaurin (concussion) has a “very high” chance of playing against the Eagles, according to coach Ron Rivera. That was said before the NFC East showdown was moved to Tuesday, so the extra days of rest should benefit McLaurin, who left last week’s game against the Cowboys early.

Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins—OUT

Waddle was not activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list for Sunday’s game against the Jets. Miam’s leading receiver has not missed a game yet this season.

Jarvis Landry, Browns—OUT

Landry landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, making him one of many Browns players added to the list during a team-wide outbreak. He has played in Cleveland’s last seven games after missing four games in a row earlier in the season.

Allen Robinson, Bears—OUT

Robinson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. He returned in Week 14 against the Vikings from a three-game absence.

Josh Reynolds, Lions—QUESTIONABLE

Reynolds (thigh) remains questionable against the Cardinals. He’s had 50 or more receiving yards in his last three games and could be in line for a big day with Swift and T.J. Hockenson out.

Tight ends

Darren Waller, Raiders—OUT

Waller (knee/back) will miss his third consecutive game and fourth this season. Foster Moreau has 47 yards on four catches in the last two games starting in Waller’s place.

T.J. Hockenson, Lions—INJURED RESERVE

Hockenson is out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on his thumb, according to multiple reports. He’s expected to make a complete recovery in time for Detroit’s offseason program, according to Schefter.

Zach Ertz, Cardinals—QUESTIONABLE

Ertz (hamstring) is expected to play against Detroit, according to Rapoport. He should see an uptick in volume with Hopkins out.

