December 29, 2021
Week 17 Waiver Wire: Championship Edition
Publish date:

Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings & Stat Projections

Jaylen Waddle isn't the only rookie wide receiver to play his way into the WR1 conversation.
Author:

SI Fantasy is back in action for the 2021 NFL season with the most in-depth rankings & stat projections available. Shawn Childs, a high-stakes legend and a fantasy Hall of Famer, provides weekly fantasy football projections & rankings, updated frequently to reflect the latest injury updates, emerging players and prior performances!

Note: These spreadsheets vary by appearance depending on the device and browser you use. Due to the size and dimensions of the projections, it may be best to download the file. We recommend using Google Docs, Microsoft Excel or any spreadsheet-compatible app/program to view.

WEEK 17 FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

DOWNLOAD: PDF | EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

Updated: December 29, 2021

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

