Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Jonathan Taylor, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 17 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Matthew Stafford at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Stafford has struggled in the stat sheets lately, as he’s scored a combined 22 fantasy points with three touchdown passes and four interceptions in his last two games. The Ravens should be good for what ails him, though, as their defense has surrendered a combined 16 touchdown passes and the most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks since Week 9.

Week 17 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

Dak Prescott vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Prescott broke out of his statistical slump last week, lighting up the Football Team for four touchdowns in a blowout win. I’d keep him in lineups this week, too, in what could be a high-scoring affair against the Cardinals. In recent weeks, their defense has struggled as both Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford have scored 20-plus points against them in their last three games.

Jalen Hurts at Football Team (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hurts has failed to score more than 17 fantasy points in two of his last three games, but I’d keep the faith in him with a game in Washington next on the schedule. Their defense has allowed 27-plus fantasy points to two quarterbacks in their last three games, and only the Ravens have given up more points to the position since Week 9. Look for Hurts to rebound this weekend.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson vs. Lions (4;25 p.m. ET, Fox): Wilson’s totals have not been great in recent weeks, as he’s failed to score 17 fantasy points in three of his last four games. Regardless, I’d start him this week against the Lions. While the numbers suggest this is a bad matchup on paper, Detroit has faced just two fantasy-relevant quarterbacks since Week 10. Kirk Cousins also scored a solid 20 points against them in Week 13.

Kirk Cousins at Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Cousins has been tough to trust, as he has failed to score more than 16.3 fantasy points in three straight games. Still, I’d consider him a low-end No. 1 quarterback in what could be a scoreboard scorcher in Green Bay. The Packers have allowed four quarterbacks to score 18-plus points against them in their last five games—that includes Cousins’ 25.2 points in Week 11.

More Starts

Aaron Rodgers vs. Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Tom Brady at Jets (1 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. ET Fox)

DFS Bargains

Jalen Hurts at Football Team ($6,600)

Russell Wilson vs. Lions ($6,200)

Taysom Hill vs. Panthers ($6,000)

Week 17 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Ryan Tannehill vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Titans are coming off a huge win against the 49ers, but Tannehill’s numbers still leave much to be desired. He has failed to score more than 16.5 fantasy points in six of his last seven games, including scoring just 14.6 points even with A.J. Brown back in the mix last week. The Dolphins defense has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks since Week 9.

Sit ‘Em

Tua Tagovailoa at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tagovailoa has been mediocre at best in the stat sheets in recent weeks, as he hasn’t produced even an 18-point performance since Week 7. That includes a pair of games against the Jets. I’d keep him sidelined this week, as the Dolphins face a Titans defense that’s allowed an average of fewer than 15 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks in their last seven games.

Matt Ryan at Bills (1 p.m. ET, Fox): This week’s matchup against the Bills might not look bad on paper, as their defense has allowed 23-plus fantasy points to two of the last three quarterbacks who have faced them on the gridiron. However, Ryan has been unable to exploit even the easiest of matchups lately, and a road game in what will be a frigid Buffalo is an unattractive scenario. Ryan should be benched in most formats.

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Derek Carr at Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Carr’s totals have been brutal over the last four weeks, as he’s failed to score more than 12.4 fantasy points in a game. He’s also been unable to throw for multiple touchdowns in each of his last six games and seven of his last eight. The Colts did give up 21.9 points to Kyler Murray last week, but he’s the lone quarterback to score more than 17.2 points against them in their last six contests.

Taylor Heinicke vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Heinicke has been on a serious cold streak in the stat sheets, failing to score 16 points in each of his last four games and six of his last seven games. In his last start, he was so bad that he lost snaps to backup Kyle Allen. The Eagles defense has been tough on quarterbacks, allowing an average of just 16.5 fantasy points to the position this season. I'd sit Heinicke.

More Sits

Cam Newton at Saints (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Baker Mayfield at Steelers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

DFS Fades

Justin Herbert vs. Broncos ($6,800)

Ryan Tannehill vs. Dolphins ($5,800)

Tua Tagovailoa at Titans ($5,800)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

More Fantasy Coverage: