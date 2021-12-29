Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Week 17 Waiver Wire: Championship Edition
Week 17 Waiver Wire: Championship Edition
Publish date:

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 17: Quarterbacks - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Matthew Stafford will find his stride on the road in Week 17 at the Ravens.
Author:

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Jonathan Taylor, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 17 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Matthew Stafford at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Stafford has struggled in the stat sheets lately, as he’s scored a combined 22 fantasy points with three touchdown passes and four interceptions in his last two games. The Ravens should be good for what ails him, though, as their defense has surrendered a combined 16 touchdown passes and the most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks since Week 9.

Week 17 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

Dak Prescott vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Prescott broke out of his statistical slump last week, lighting up the Football Team for four touchdowns in a blowout win. I’d keep him in lineups this week, too, in what could be a high-scoring affair against the Cardinals. In recent weeks, their defense has struggled as both Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford have scored 20-plus points against them in their last three games.

Jalen Hurts at Football Team (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hurts has failed to score more than 17 fantasy points in two of his last three games, but I’d keep the faith in him with a game in Washington next on the schedule. Their defense has allowed 27-plus fantasy points to two quarterbacks in their last three games, and only the Ravens have given up more points to the position since Week 9. Look for Hurts to rebound this weekend.

jalen-hurts-eagles

Russell Wilson vs. Lions (4;25 p.m. ET, Fox): Wilson’s totals have not been great in recent weeks, as he’s failed to score 17 fantasy points in three of his last four games. Regardless, I’d start him this week against the Lions. While the numbers suggest this is a bad matchup on paper, Detroit has faced just two fantasy-relevant quarterbacks since Week 10. Kirk Cousins also scored a solid 20 points against them in Week 13.

Kirk Cousins at Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Cousins has been tough to trust, as he has failed to score more than 16.3 fantasy points in three straight games. Still, I’d consider him a low-end No. 1 quarterback in what could be a scoreboard scorcher in Green Bay. The Packers have allowed four quarterbacks to score 18-plus points against them in their last five games—that includes Cousins’ 25.2 points in Week 11.

More Starts

  • Aaron Rodgers vs. Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
  • Tom Brady at Jets (1 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. ET Fox)

DFS Bargains

  • Jalen Hurts at Football Team ($6,600)
  • Russell Wilson vs. Lions ($6,200)
  • Taysom Hill vs. Panthers ($6,000)

SI Recommends

Week 17 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Ryan Tannehill vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Titans are coming off a huge win against the 49ers, but Tannehill’s numbers still leave much to be desired. He has failed to score more than 16.5 fantasy points in six of his last seven games, including scoring just 14.6 points even with A.J. Brown back in the mix last week. The Dolphins defense has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks since Week 9.

Sit ‘Em

Tua Tagovailoa at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tagovailoa has been mediocre at best in the stat sheets in recent weeks, as he hasn’t produced even an 18-point performance since Week 7. That includes a pair of games against the Jets. I’d keep him sidelined this week, as the Dolphins face a Titans defense that’s allowed an average of fewer than 15 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks in their last seven games.

Matt Ryan at Bills (1 p.m. ET, Fox): This week’s matchup against the Bills might not look bad on paper, as their defense has allowed 23-plus fantasy points to two of the last three quarterbacks who have faced them on the gridiron. However, Ryan has been unable to exploit even the easiest of matchups lately, and a road game in what will be a frigid Buffalo is an unattractive scenario. Ryan should be benched in most formats.

Jan 3, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Cam Gill (49) pressures during the second half at Raymond James Stadium.

Derek Carr at Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Carr’s totals have been brutal over the last four weeks, as he’s failed to score more than 12.4 fantasy points in a game. He’s also been unable to throw for multiple touchdowns in each of his last six games and seven of his last eight. The Colts did give up 21.9 points to Kyler Murray last week, but he’s the lone quarterback to score more than 17.2 points against them in their last six contests.

Taylor Heinicke vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Heinicke has been on a serious cold streak in the stat sheets, failing to score 16 points in each of his last four games and six of his last seven games. In his last start, he was so bad that he lost snaps to backup Kyle Allen. The Eagles defense has been tough on quarterbacks, allowing an average of just 16.5 fantasy points to the position this season. I'd sit Heinicke.

More Sits

  • Cam Newton at Saints (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
  • Baker Mayfield at Steelers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

DFS Fades

  • Justin Herbert vs. Broncos ($6,800)
  • Ryan Tannehill vs. Dolphins ($5,800)
  • Tua Tagovailoa at Titans ($5,800)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

More Fantasy Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs with the ball.
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Wide Receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown looks to continue his fantasy breakout in Week 17 vs. the Seahawks.

New England Patriots Nick Folk
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Kickers

Look for a bounce-back performance from Nick Folk in Week 17 vs. the Jaguars.

ricky rubio
NBA

Video: Cavs Star Ricky Rubio Appears to Suffer Knee Injury

Rubio was on his way to a triple-double when he slipped while driving the lane in the fourth quarter, and needed to be helped off the court.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, left, congratulates Texas Tech interim head coach Sonny Cumbie after the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Texas Tech won 34-7.
College Football

SEC Sits 0–4 After Texas Tech Tops Leach's Mississippi State

The Bulldogs went scoreless in the second half as Mike Leach couldn't lead his team to a victory over the school where he popularized his Air Raid offense.

Dec 28, 2021; San Diego, CA, USA; A general overall aerial view of the football field at Petco Park prior to the Holiday Bowl between the NC State Wolfpack and the UCLA Bruins. The game was cancelled because of COVID-19 protocols within the UCLA program.
College Football

Holiday Bowl, NC State Exhausting All Options to Replace UCLA

The program has reportedly spoken with “north of 10 teams” in wake of the cancellation.

john madden troy aikman
NFL

Watch: Old Clip of John Madden Ribbing Troy Aikman Over Beard

The NFL icon's colorful and humorous style made him an icon in the broadcast booth, and his skills were on full display in this classic clip.

FILE - Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2006.
NFL

Fox Will Re-Air Its Madden Documentary the Next Two Nights

NFL Network also aired ‘John Madden: A Football Life & America’s Game: 1976 Oakland Raiders’ on Tuesday evening in honor of the legend.

Nov 20, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) yells to his team during the second half of the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Nippert Stadium.
College Football

Cincinnati's Coby Bryant to Honor Lakers Legend For CFP Semi

The cornerback will wear the No. 8 against Alabama in the Cotton Bowl Classic.