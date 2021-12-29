Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 17: Tight Ends - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Jonathan Taylor, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 17 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Dallas Goedert at Football Team (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Goedert put up a big stinker last week, scoring a mere 4.8 fantasy points in a win over the Giants. I’d keep the faith in the veteran tight end, however, as he has a great matchup next on the slate when the Eagles face Washington. Their defense has allowed at least 14.7 fantasy points to a tight end in three of their last four games, including Goedert’s 20.5 points in Week 15.

Start ‘Em

Rob Gronkowski at Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Gronkowski is on a two-game stinker streak, scoring a combined 8.2 fantasy points in that time. Regardless, I’d continue to roll with him in a matchup against the Jets. Since Week 9, their defense has given up four touchdowns and the 10th-most fantasy points to tight ends. Gronkowski has also averaged nearly 14 fantasy points per game in his career against the Men in Green.

Dawson Knox vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Knox has scored the fifth-most points among tight ends since Week 11, finding the end zone a combined four times in that time. With Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis (reserve/COVID-19 list) both question marks at best this week, Knox should continue to produce good numbers against the Falcons. Their defense has allowed 15-plus points to two tight ends since Week 13.

Gerald Everett vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Everett has become a nice asset for his fantasy managers in recent weeks, scoring 10 or more fantasy points in three straight games and five of his last seven. That streak should continue against the Lions, who have allowed 10-plus fantasy points to three tight ends in their last two games. Their defense has also surrendered the third-most points to the position since Week 9.

More Starts

Hunter Henry vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Noah Fant at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Tyler Higbee at Ravens ($4,000)

Foster Moreau at Colts ($3,800)

Cole Kmet vs. Giants ($3,400)

Week 17 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Mike Gesicki at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Gesicki is tough to sit at what is such a thin position, so consider this more of a warning than a firm sit ‘em. The Titans defense has been tough on tight ends, allowing just three touchdowns and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to the position. That includes holding fantasy superstar George Kittle to a mere 4.1 fantasy points last week and Hunter Henry to just 3.6 points back in Week 12.

Sit ‘Em

Evan Engram at Bears (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Engram found the end zone against the Eagles last week, but he’s still failed to score more than 7.3 fantasy points in four of his last six games. He’s also had more than 38 yards just once in his last eight contests. I’d keep him on the sidelines this week in Chicago, as the Bears have allowed 37.6 yards per game and the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2021.

Jared Cook vs. Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Cook has scored a respectable 8.8 or more fantasy points in three of his last five games, but this week’s matchup against the Broncos puts him on the outside of the top options at the tight end position. This new version of the Orange Crush has been tough on tight ends, allowing one touchdown reception and an average of just 41.1 yards per game to the position this season.

James O’Shaughnessy at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): O’Shaughnessy has been one of the more attractive streamers in deep leagues, as he’s seen a combined 25 targets in his last five games. He’s failed to find the end zone all season, however, and a game in New England makes him tough to start in the fantasy championship. The Patriots defense has allowed the fewest fantasy points to enemy tight ends since Week 9.

More Sits

Austin Hooper at Steelers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

C.J. Uzomah vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Mike Gesicki at Titans ($5,300)

Dalton Schultz vs. Cardinals ($5,000)

Jared Cook vs. Broncos ($3,700)

