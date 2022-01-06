Welcome to Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season. You're still playing?! Well, let's finish this season with a W.



Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot is critical! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 18 players to avoid and waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 18 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (D/ST)

KICKER RANKINGS

Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. NYJ) Ryan Succop, TB (vs. CAR) Nick Folk, NE (at MIA) Matt Gay, LAR (vs. SF) Harrison Butker, KC (at DEN) Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. PIT) Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at PHI) Michael Badgley, IND (at JAC) Mason Crosby, GB (at DET) Dustin Hopkins, LAC (at LV) Matt Prater, ARI (vs. SEA) Randy Bullock, TEN (at HOU) Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. LAC) Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. NO) Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. CHI) Evan McPherson, CIN (at CLE) Brett Maher, NO (vs. ATL) Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. DAL) Robbie Gould, SF (at LAR) Joey Slye, WAS (at NYG) Chris Boswell, PIT (at BAL) Cairo Santos, CHI (at MIN) Chase McLaughlin, CLE (vs. CIN) Riley Patterson, DET (vs. GB) Jason Myers, SEA (at ARI) Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. NE) Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. KC) Graham Gano, NYG (vs. WAS) Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. TEN) Matthew Wright, JAC (vs. IND) Eddy Pineiro, NYJ (at BUF) Lirim Hajrullahu, CAR (at TB)

