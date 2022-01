Welcome to Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season. You're still playing?! Well, let's finish this season with a W.



Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot is critical! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 18 players to avoid and waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 18 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (D/ST)

WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS

Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. SF) Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. CHI) Tyreek Hill, KC (at DEN) Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. NYJ) Diontae Johnson, PIT (at BAL) Deebo Samuel, SF (at LAR) A.J. Brown, TEN (at HOU) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. GB) Hunter Renfrow, LV (vs. LAC) Keenan Allen, LAC (at LV) DK Metcalf, SEA (at ARI) Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. TEN) Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. NE) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at PHI) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at JAC) Tyler Lockett, SEA (at ARI) Christian Kirk, ARI (vs. SEA) Darnell Mooney, CHI (at MIN) Mike Evans, TB (vs. CAR) D.J. Moore, CAR (at TB) Mike Williams, LAC (at LV) Marquise Brown, BAL (vs. PIT) Odell Beckham Jr., LAR (vs. SF) Terry McLaurin, WAS (at NYG) DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. DAL) K.J. Osborn, MIN (vs. CHI) Amari Cooper, DAL (at PHI) Russell Gage, ATL (vs. NO) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at LAR) Chase Claypool, PIT (at BAL) Gabriel Davis, BUF (vs. NYJ) Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. KC) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at CLE) Equanimeous St. Brown, GB (at DET) Braxton Berrios, NYJ (at BUF) Zay Jones, LV (vs. LAC) Jakobi Meyers, NE (at MIA) Marquez Callaway, NO (at ATL) Van Jefferson, LAR (vs. SF) Jarvis Landry, CLE (vs. CIN) Cedrick Wilson, DAL (at PHI) Cyril Grayson, TB (vs. CAR) Robby Anderson, CAR (at TB) DeVante Parker, MIA (vs. NE) Cole Beasley, BUF (vs. NYJ) Laquon Treadwell, JAC (vs. IND) A.J. Green, ARI (vs. SEA) Marvin Jones Jr., JAC (vs. IND) Kendrick Bourne, NE (at MIA) Tee Higgins, CIN (at CLE) Deonte Harris, NO (at ATL) Antoine Wesley, ARI (vs. SEA) Rashod Bateman, BAL (vs. PIT) Amari Rodgers, GB (at DET) Julio Jones, TEN (at HOU) Cam Sims, WAS (at NYG) Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE (vs. CIN) Kenny Golladay, NYG (vs. WAS) Malik Taylor, GB (at DET) T.Y. Hilton, IND (at JAC)

