Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Jonathan Taylor, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 18 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Taysom Hill at Falcons (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Hill has failed to score 18 or more points in two straight games, but he should break that trend in Atlanta. The Falcons defense has surrendered a combined 32 touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. What’s more, Hill scored 23-plus points in both of his starts as a quarterback against the Falcons last season. He should be a solid, top-12 option.

Russell Wilson at Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Wilson’s historical trend facing the Cardinals isn’t favorable, but this week’s matchup does look good on paper. In their last four games, Arizona’s defense has allowed over 20 fantasy points to three field generals, including Jared Goff. Furthermore, their Redbirds have surrendered three touchdown passes to all three quarterbacks. Consider Wilson a low-end No. 1 option.

More Starts

Joe Burrow at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Matthew Stafford vs. 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

Taysom Hill at Falcons ($6,200)

Week 18 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Ryan Tannehill at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tannehill’s numbers have left a lot to be desired, as he’s failed to score 19 or more fantasy points in five of his last six games. This week’s matchup in Houston isn’t favorable either, as their pass defense has given up an average of fewer than 14 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks since Week 9. What’s more, the Texans held Tannehill to fewer than 10 fantasy points in Week 1.

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Dolphins have won seven of their last eight games, but that hasn’t equated to statistical success for Tagovailoa. In fact, he’s failed to score even 18 fantasy points in a game since Week 7. He’s also put up one or fewer touchdown passes in five of his last eight games. The Patriots can still win the AFC East as well, so their tough pass defense should be even more motivated.

More Sits

Matt Ryan vs. Saints (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Derek Carr vs. Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

DFS Fades

·Carson Wentz at Jaguars ($5,800)

Week 18 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Devin Singletary vs. Jets (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Singletary has been on absolute fire in recent weeks, scoring a combined 73.3 fantasy points in his last four games. He’s also become the Bills’ lead back in that time, seeing a 34% touch share including two games with a 40-plus percent share. The Bills can win the AFC East with a win over the Jets, who have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing running backs.

Darrel Williams at Broncos (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): Williams saw a 35% touch share and scored an impressive 25.7 fantasy points in the absence of Clyde Edwards-Helaire last week. If CEH is unable to return to action when the Chiefs face the Broncos, Williams would once again be on the high No. 2 fantasy back radar. Denver can be tough on backs, but Austin Ekeler beat them for 20 points last week.

More Starts

D’Onta Foreman at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jaret Patterson at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

A.J. Dillon at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

Devin Singletary vs. Jets ($6,000)

D’Onta Foreman at Texans ($5,700)

Jaret Paterson at Giants ($5,300)

Week 18 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Ezekiel Elliott at Eagles (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Elliott put up a four-point stinker last weekend, and he’s now failed to score double digits in three of his last five games. The Cowboys blew a chance to earn the No. 2 seed in the NFC by losing to Arizona, so this week’s game in Philadelphia has far less meaning. Head coach Mike McCarthy has said the Cowboys will play to win, but I still worry Zeke’s snap count could be reduced.

Cordarrelle Patterson vs. Saints (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Patterson has failed to put up good totals in recent weeks, scoring fewer than nine fantasy points in three straight games. He’s also played in fewer than 30 snaps in each of his last two contests, during which time he has lost valuable touches to backup Mike Davis. The Saints defense has also surrendered the sixth-fewest points to backs since Week 9, so beware Patterson.

More Sits

Rhamondre Stevenson at Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Rex Burkhead vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Chuba Hubbard at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

Aaron Jones at Lions ($7,300)

Cordarrelle Patterson vs. Saints ($6,400)

Saquon Barkley vs. Football Team ($6,100)

Week 18 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Brandin Cooks vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Cooks has been one of the best wide receivers in fantasy football lately, scoring 18-plus points in three straight games. In that time, he’s seen a combined 32 targets from Davis Mills. The Texans have been lining him up in the slot more often to create mismatches, and it’s worked well. The Titans have also allowed the second-most fantasy points to wideouts this season.

Darnell Mooney at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Mooney has produced double digits in each of his last three games, including a near 20-point performance against the Giants last week. He’ll be a nice flex option against the Vikings, who have allowed 10 scores and the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers since Week 9. Minnesota has also allowed the most points to the slot, which is where Mooney runs plenty of routes.

More Starts

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Christian Kirk vs. Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Odell Beckham Jr. vs. 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

Darnell Mooney at Vikings ($5,900)

Michael Pittman Jr. at Jaguars ($5,900)

Odell Beckham Jr. vs. 49ers ($5,800)

Week 18 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Amari Cooper at Eagles (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Cooper found the end zone in last week’s loss to the Cardinals, but he still barely scored double-digit points. Next up is a date with the Eagles, who have surrendered the second-fewest fantasy points to receivers lined out wide on the season. That includes holding Cooper to a mere 5.6 fantasy points in a Week 3 matchup. The Cowboys could also rest some starters.

DeVante Parker vs. Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Parker saw a team-high 13 targets in last week’s loss to the Titans, but he finished with just four catches and 8.6 points. He’ll be a tough sell this week, as the Dolphins face a Patriots team that will be playing for the AFC East crown. What’s more, their defense has allowed two touchdowns and the second-fewest fantasy points to receivers lined out wide in their last eight contests.

More Sits

Brandon Aiyuk at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Jakobi Meyers at Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Braxton Berrios at Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

D.J. Moore at Buccaneers ($5,800)

Russell Gage vs. Saints ($5,600)

Brandon Aiyuk at Rams ($5,600)

Week 18 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Dalton Schultz at Eagles (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Schultz has been a targets hog in recent weeks, seeing a combined 27 in his last three games. During that time, he’s also produced over 50 combined fantasy points. He has a great matchup next on the slate in Philadelphia against an Eagles defense that’s allowed the third-most points to tight ends since Week 9. Unless the Cowboys rest their starters, I’d start Schultz.

Dawson Knox vs. Jets (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Fantasy fans who started Knox last week received a goose egg in the stat sheets, but better things should be ahead when the Bills host the Jets. Buffalo can still win the AFC East with a win over New York, whose defense has allowed eight touchdowns and the seventh-most fantasy points to enemy tight ends this season. I’d keep the faith and start Knox in this important game.

More Starts

Zach Ertz vs. Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Pat Freiermuth at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Zach Ertz vs. Seahawks ($5,300)

Pat Freiermuth at Ravens ($4,600)

Week 18 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Noah Fant vs. Chiefs (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): Fant went off last week, as he posted a bananas 21.2 fantasy points in a loss to the Chargers. I wouldn’t chase those points, though, as the Broncos were down several wide receivers due to COVID-19. He also has a much tougher matchup ahead, as the Chiefs have allowed no touchdown catches and the fourth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends over their last eight contests.

Mike Gesicki vs. Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Gesicki has failed to score double digits in three straight games and in four of his last five overall, and a matchup against the Patriots makes him a tough sell this week. Their defense has allowed just two tight ends to score more than 9.2 fantasy points this season, and it held Gesicki without a single point in Week 1. If you have depth, I’d consider sitting him in this AFC East tilt.

More Sits

Tyler Higbee vs. 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Hunter Henry at Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Kyle Pitts vs. Saints ($5,700)

Mike Gesicki vs. Patriots ($5,100)

Week 17 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Ryan Succop vs. Panthers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Succop has been on fire in recent weeks, scoring a combined 22 fantasy points in his last two games. That includes a 14-point explosion against this week’s opponent, the Panthers. Their defense has allowed nine or more points to five of the last six kickers to face them, so start Succop.

More Starts

Mason Crosby at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Dustin Hopkins at Raiders (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Michael Badgley at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 18 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Chris Boswell at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Boswell has scored 33 combined fantasy points in his last three games, but a matchup against the Ravens makes him a risk in Week 18. Their defense is tied for the second-fewest field goal conversions and has held opposing kickers to an average of just 6.1 fantasy points overall this season.

More Sits

Matt Prater vs. Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Jason Sanders vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Brandon McManus vs. Chief (4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Week 18 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Colts D/ST at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Colts will have one of the top-ranked defenses in fantasy football this week, as a matchup against the Jaguars is favorable. No team in the league has committed more giveaways, and their 10 touchdown passes is the fewest in the NFL. The Colts also beat the Jags for 12 points back in Week 10.

More Starts

Bills D/ST vs. Jets (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Football Team D/ST at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Saints D/ST at Falcons (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

Saints D/ST at Falcons ($3,400)

Titans D/ST at Texans ($3,300)

Football Team at Giants ($3,100)

Week 18 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Dolphins D/ST vs. Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Dolphins defense put up a goose egg for fantasy fans last week, and an upcoming matchup against the Patriots makes this unit a fade for me. New England has allowed just 26 sacks this season, and enemy defenses have averaged fewer than six fantasy points against them.

More Sits

Broncos D/ST vs. Chiefs (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Seahawks D/ST at Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Panthers D/ST at Buccaneers (4:25 pm. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

Ravens D/ST vs. Steelers ($3,200)

Giants D/ST vs. Football Team ($2,800)

Cardinals D/ST vs. Seahawks ($2,700)

