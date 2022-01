Welcome to Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season. You're still playing?! Well, let's finish this season with a W.



Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot is critical! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 18 players to avoid and waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 18 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (D/ST)

TIGHT END RANKINGS

Travis Kelce, KC (at DEN) Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. PIT) George Kittle, SF (at LAR) Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. DAL) Darren Waller, LV (vs. LAC) Dalton Schultz, DAL (at PHI) Zach Ertz, ARI (vs. SEA) Rob Gronkowski, TB (vs. CAR) Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. NYJ) Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. NO) Noah Fant, DEN (vs. KC) Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at BAL) Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. NE) Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. SF) Hunter Henry, NE (at MIA) Gerald Everett, SEA (at ARI) Cole Kmet, CHI (at MIN) Tyler Conklin, MIN (vs. CHI) Mo Alie-Cox, IND (at JAC) Evan Engram, NYG (vs. WAS) David Njoku, CLE (vs. CIN) Brevin Jordan, HOU (vs. TEN) Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN (vs. KC) John Bates, WAS (at NYG) C.J. Uzomah, CIN (vs. CLE) Austin Hooper, CLE (vs. CIN) Brock Wright, DET (vs. GB) Anthony Firkser, TEN (at HOU) Stephen Anderson, LAC (at LV) Josiah Deguara, GB (at DET) Geoff Swaim, TEN (at HOU) Jonnu Smith, NE (at MIA)

