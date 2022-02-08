Juan Soto & Josh Bell Look to Recapture Nationals Magic

The fun baseball days in Washington left the building after their World Series title in 2019. The Nationals finished last in the NL West over the past two seasons with a combined 91-131 record. In the team's 53-year history, they’ve made the postseason five other times.

Their pitching staff slipped to 24th in ERA (4.80) while finishing with the second-worst bullpen in the majors (5.08 ERA, 23 wins, 42 losses, and 36 saves). Washington ranks 16th in runs (724), 21st in home runs (182), and 23rd in stolen bases (57).

The only player signed to the Nationals major league roster was 2B Cesar Hernandez. They moved on from 3B Starlin Castro, 1B Ryan Zimmerman, RP Kyle McGowin, RP Ryne Harper, and RP Wander Suero.

Despite having one of the best players (Juan Soto) in their starting lineup, Washington needs to rebuild their offense. They have four young talented players (C Keibert Ruiz, 3B Carter Kieboom, 2B Luis Garcia, and CF Victor Robles) that need to develop quickly to help push them up the hitting rankings. In addition, 1B Josh Bell and 2B Cesar Hernandez have veteran resumes to fill some gaps in their lineup.

Their starting rotation is also in transition. The Nationals need SP Stephen Strasburg to pitch like an ace. SP Josiah Gray comes with an upside minor league resume but fell short of expectations in his first chance in the majors. SP Patrick Corbin has become a liability over the past two seasons. Washington projects to have a below .500 starting staff.

The Nationals lack the proper structure to their bullpen, pointing to many blown leads and frustrating innings.

Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports

Starting Lineup

SS Luis Garcia

Over four seasons in the minors, Garcia hit .283 with 199 runs, 25 home runs, 131 RBI, and 35 stolen bases over 1,366 at-bats. His average hit rate (1.328) had an empty feel over his first three years in the minors. Last year Garcia flashed a much higher power stroke at AAA (13 home runs and 25 RBI) while hitting for average (.303). In addition, he pushed his walk rate (9.4) to a competitive area while minimizing the damage in strikeouts (16.4 percent).

Washington gave Garcia 370 at-bats over the past two seasons, leading to a .254 batting average with 47 runs, eight home runs, 38 RBI, and one steal. His strikeout rate (17.4) graded well with the Nationals last year while posting weakness in his walk rate (4.5).

He graded poorly in hard-hit rate (30.6 – 322nd), launch angle (4.3 – 350th), and barrel rate (5.2 – 269th) while offering a balance swing path.

Fantasy Outlook

At 6’2” and 225 lbs. at age 21, Garcia has the talent to come fast in 2022. However, his Stat cast data paints him as a light-hitting player, leading to him being overlooked in the early draft season in the NFBC (ADP – 506). I expect him to hit for average while owning double-digit steals. Garcia should earn a full-time starting job for the Nationals, but his skill set isn't ideal for batting leadoff. With 500 at-bats, he should hit .280 with 80 runs, 15 home runs, 65 RBI, and 10 stolen bases.

3B Carter Kieboom

Kieboom played well in 2019 at AAA (.303 with 79 runs, 16 home runs, 79 RBI, and five stolen over 412 at-bats). The Nationals gave him a late April call-up after the injury to Trea Turner, but he struggled to make contact (.128 over 39 at-bats with two home runs, two RBI, and 16 strikeouts).

Over five seasons in the minors, Kieboom hit .281 with 50 home runs, 231 RBI, and 19 steals over 1,407 at-bats. However, he struggled with the Nationals over the past two years (.206 with 41 runs, six home runs, and 29 RBI over 316 at-bats).

His walk rate (11.1 – 11.9 in the majors) grades well while offering a league-average strikeout rate (19.8 – 26.8 with Washington).

Kieboom posted a low fly-ball rate (30.5) with the Nationals. His launch angle (7.4 – 316th) and barrel rate (3.8 – 313th).

Fantasy Outlook

His average hit rate (1.624 in 2019 at AAA) ranks high enough to reach 20-plus home runs in the majors with an entire season of at-bats. This draft season, fantasy managers lost the loving feeling for Kieboom based on his lower ADP (497) in the NFBC. However, Kieboom will push up the Nationals’ batting order once he gets his strikeouts under control. Washington should give a minimum of 500 at-bats this year, giving him a chance at 80 runs, 15 home runs, 70 RBI, and a few steals.

OF Juan Soto

Soto gave fantasy managers a scare in mid-April with a left shoulder strain that led to 11 missed games. His production failed to live up to expectations over his first 270 at-bats (.282 with 53 runs, 11 home runs, 42 RBI, and five stolen bases).

A trip to the home run derby at the All-Star game led to him unlocking his power stroke. Over his final 73 games, Soto hit .349 over 232 at-bats with 58 runs, 18 home runs, 53 RBI, and four steals). His average hit rate (1.707) was his lowest in his time in the majors.

Soto has an elite and rising walk rate (22.2). At the same time, his strikeout rate (14.2) was a career-low. He blistered right-handed pitching (.333 with 75 runs, 19 home runs, 60 RBI, 105 walks, and 51 strikeouts).

His hard-hit rate (52.7) ranked 16th in baseball, but he had a poor launch angle (5.8 – 288th). Over the past two seasons, Soto posted an extremely high ground ball rate (51.6 and 52.7), leading to weakness in his fly-ball rate (28.6 and 28.7). In 2019, his swing path was balanced with a much higher launch angle (12.5).

Fantasy Outlook

In their starting lineup, Washington doesn't have a great supporting cast around Soto. As a result, his RBI chances won’t be elite, but he will create his own production via the home run or walks. Soto comes off the board in the NFBC as the fourth player in January. With a rebound in his loft, Soto should push over 40 home runs with a plus batting average and an edge in runs and RBI. At this point, any steals look complementary while possibly offering sneaky upside.

1B Josh Bell

After his excellent breakthrough season in 2019 (.277 with 94 runs, 37 home runs, and 116 RBI over 527 at-bats), Bell was a bust in 2020. His bat stumbled out of the gate in batting average (.207) last year, but Bell’s counting stats (27 runs, seven home runs, and 22 RBI) weren't far off the pace.

After the All-Star break, he hit .277 over 249 at-bats with 34 runs, 15 home runs, and 46 RBI. His strikeout rate (17.8) and walk rate (11.4) fell in line with his career path from 2017 and 2019. Bell finished with a rebound in his average hit rate (1.823).

Over the past two seasons, he finished with a high ground ball rate (55.7 and 53.5) and a poor fly-ball rate (25.7 and 26.5). His HR/FB rate has been in a tight range over the past three years (23.9, 22.2, and 25.5). Bell ranked 32nd in launch angle (46.9).

Fantasy Outlook

By looking at his RBI chance (463), fantasy managers can see the value of hitting behind Juan Soto in the batting order. His ADP (128) prices him as the 77th hitter off the table in the NFBC in early February, which almost matches his SIscore (0.10 – 76th) for hitters. Bell is a better player than he has shown, but he must hit more balls in the air and be a better player with runners on base. Potential .280 hitter with 80 runs, 30 home runs, and 90 RBI.

OF Yadiel Hernandez

Over 10 seasons in Cuba and a few other foreign leagues, Hernandez hit .322 with 62 home runs, 387 RBI, and 24 steals over 2,227 at-bats.

The Nationals added him to their minor league system in 2017, leading to 1,328 at-bats over four years (.301 with 215 runs, 68 home runs, 229 RBI, and 16 stolen bases). Hernandez will take a walk (11.8 percent) while offering a slightly better than the league average strikeout rate (19.0). His highlight season came in 2019 at AAA (.323 with 33 home runs, 90 RBI, and seven steals over 439 at-bats).

Washington gave Hernandez about a half-season of at-bats last year. He hit .273 with 33 runs, nine home runs, 33 RBI, and three RBI, with a league-average approach. However, his swing path has been resulting in more ground balls for most of his career. Hernandez finished with weakness in his launch angle (5.1 – 343rd) and barrel rate (5.8 – 251st).

Fantasy Outlook

The DH in the National League should help the playing time for Hernandez. His ADP (641) looks out of line if he does make the roster for opening day. I can’t expect him to match his minor league stats in 2018 and 2019—possible .270 with 60 runs, 15 home runs, and 55 RBI over 450 at-bats.

OF Lane Thomas

Thomas had 300 at-bats over the last three seasons, leading to 46 runs, 12 home runs, 42 RBI, and seven steals. His play over 45 games with the Nationals (.270/33/7/27/4 over 178 at-bats) helped fantasy managers down the stretch in 2021. Thomas had strength in his walk rate (14.0) with a slightly below-average strikeout rate (23.9).

His bat had growth over the previous three seasons between AA (.260 with 21 home runs, 67 RBI, and 13 stolen bases over 384 at-bats) and AAA (.272 with 21 home runs, 88 RBI, and 18 steals over 522 at-bats).

Over seven seasons in the minors, he hit .254 with 60 home runs, 281 RBI, and 75 stolen bases over 1,918 at-bats. His strikeout rate (25.4) remains high in the minors, with a favorable walk rate (9.7).

Fantasy Outlook

Thomas could be a tease this draft season (ADP of 251). However, he did enough in all areas to be worthy of being a flier this year, and his approach gives him a chance to bat leadoff early for the Nationals. I’ll set his bar at .260 with 75 runs, 20 home runs, 70 RBI, and 10 stolen bases.

C Keibert Ruiz

Ruiz was a top catching prospect for the Dodgers, but his path to starting in the majors hit a bump in the road with Will Smith upping his game. Washington acquired at the trade deadline in a deal for Max Scherzer. Los Angeles signed him as an international prospect at 16 in 2015.

Over six seasons in the minors, he hit .301 with 238 runs, 50 home runs, 258 RBI, and four steals over 1,723 at-bats. Ruiz had to repeat AA in 2019, which led to a regression in his game (.254 with four home runs and 25 RBI over 276 at-bats). Last year his bat at AAA had a jump in his average hit rate (1.989), leading to an impressive performance in home runs (21) over 284 at-bats. In addition, Ruiz has a short walk rate (7.0) while being tough to strike out (9.7 percent).

In his limited experience in the majors, he hit .271 with 11 runs, four home runs, and 16 RBI over 96 at-bats.

Fantasy Outlook

Washington will give Ruiz all he can handle in the majors this year. As the eighth catcher off the board in the NFBC, he has an ADP of 144 in the early draft season. Last year at AAA, his spike in power was driven by a much higher fly-ball rate (over 51 percent). My floor with 450 at-bats would be .270 with 60 runs, 15 home runs, and 60 RBI. Ruiz has the bat and approach to beat those predictions by a wide margin.

2B Cesar Hernandez

Hernandez missed only 17 games since 2018, helping raise his bar in the counting stats. Over the past four years, he hit .258 with 287 runs, 53 home runs, 213 RBI, and 29 stolen bases over 2,020 at-bats.

Last year he struggled over the first six weeks (.211 with 18 runs, three home runs, and 10 RBI over 142 at-bats. Hernandez helped fantasy teams over his next 244 at-bats (.250/43/15/37). Over the final two months with the White Sox, his bat limped home with a .233 batting average with 23 runs, three home runs, and 15 RBI.

His walk rate (9.3) has been an asset in six of his previous seven seasons. He tends to have a slightly better strikeout rate (21.2 – 19.4 in his career) than the league average.

Hernandez posted his lowest contact batting average (.303) over the past five seasons. His average hit rate (1.667) set a new top. Hernandez hit the most fly-balls (35.1 percent) of his career while doubling his HR/FB rate (13.9) from 2020 (6.4).

Fantasy Outlook

With a rebound in his contact batting average, the Nationals may hit him near the top of their order to start the year. However, his speed is waning, and his quest for more home runs did lead to a fade in his batting average. Hernandez had an ADP of 353 in the NFBC in early February. He is a low-ceiling player, but he may help some fantasy teams with the current team structure. Think 60/15/60 with some upside if given 600 at-bats.

OF Victor Robles

In the last three seasons with the Nationals, Robles hit .233 with 143 runs, 22 home runs, 99 RBI, and 40 stolen bases over 1,029 at-bats.

His walk rate (6.4) with Washington came in below his minor league career (7.7), with no improvement in his strikeout rate (23.0)

In 2019, Robles played better before the All-Star break (.246 with 47 runs, 13 home runs, 37 RBI, and 12 steals over 289 at-bats) while doing more damage in stolen bases (17) over the final three months. Unfortunately, his bat had a regression in 2020 and 2021 (.209 with 57 runs, five home runs, 34 RBI, and 12 stolen bases over 483 at-bats.

Over six seasons in the minors, he hit .301 with 289 runs, 32 home runs, 163 RBI, and 136 steals over 1,523 at-bats.

Hidden in his stat line is 50 times hit by a pitch over 1,029 at-bats from 2019 to 2021, which invites injury risk along with his aggressive style of play.

Robles finished barrel rate (2.6 – 336th) with weakness in his hard-hit rate (27.2 – 341st). Surprisingly, his launch angle (19.9) ranked 27th, but only two balls left the park.

Fantasy Outlook

Finding late speed can be challenging in drafts, so a fantasy manager needs to keep an open mind about Robles. His minor league resume paints him as a 10/40 player if given 500 at-bats while not a negative in batting average. Based on his ADP (426) in early February in the NFBC, he should be treated as a base stealer in waiting, similar to someone rostering a backup closer. Remember, Robles may be the only plus speed out in that area of the draft, plus he has talent and pedigree, so there is a chance his game improves dramatically in 2022.

Bench Options

SS Alcides Escobar

Escobar hit his way out of the majors after struggling in 2018 (.231 with 54 runs, four home runs, 34 RBI, and eight stolen bases over 485 at-bats). He spent 131 games at AAA between 2019 and 2021, leading to a .283 batting average with 75 runs, 15 home runs, 86 RBI, and eight stolen bases over 491 at-bats.

When Washington needed help in the middle infield last summer, Escobar gave them some productive at-bats (.288 with 53 runs, four home runs, 28 RBI, and three steals over 319 at-bats).

Fantasy Outlook

In April, the Nationals may give him a starting job if Luis Garcia isn’t ready to seize the opportunity. Escobar won’t offer any fantasy value to start the year. At best, a short-term injury replacement if he is getting everyday at-bats.

Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

Starting Pitching

SP Stephen Strasburg

After the best season of his career in 2019, Strasburg only made two poor starts the following year due to a nerve issue in his right hand that required surgery in late August. In 2021, he turned in another injury-plagued season, leading to only five starts (4.57 ERA and 47 percent first-pitch strike rate) and two stints on the injured list (right shoulder and neck). Strasburg had thoracic outlet surgery in late July.

Strasburg enters his 13th season in major league baseball with a record of 113-61, 3.21 ERA, 1.093 WHIP, and 1,718 strikeouts over 1,465.1 innings.

In 2019, he led the National League in wins (18) and innings pitched (209.0). It was the second time in his career with over 200 innings. He also set a career-high in strikeouts (251). His strikeout rate (10.8) matched 2018 with a slight improvement in his walk rate (2.4). Strasburg finished the year with a 1.89 ERA and 50 strikeouts over his last 38 innings while also shining in the big moments in the playoffs (5-0 with 1.98 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 36.1 innings).

His average fastball was below 92 MPH in 2020 and 2021, well below his velocity from 2017 to 2019 (95.9, 95.1, and 94.1). When at his best, Strasburg offers a plus changeup (.142 BAA) and curveball (.170 BAA).

Fantasy Outlook

Fantasy managers will have a lot to think about when adding Strasburg to their fantasy roster in 2022. He has an excellent major league resume, but he struggles to pitch more than 180 innings. In addition, I’m not a fan of any pitcher having thoracic outlet surgery. His ADP in the NFBC was 29 in 2020, 70 in 2021, and 319 in 2022 (in early February). Nevertheless, based on his previous success, Strasburg should out-pitch his price point while also gaining draft momentum with any positive reports from spring training. If his fastball sits in the mid-90s, my interest turns to a brighter shade of green.

SP Josiah Gray

After a sensational last season at Le Moyne College, the Reds drafted Gray in the second round of the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft. He went 11-0 with a 1.25 ERA and 105 strikeouts over 93.1 innings. Cincinnati added another 52.1 innings at rookie ball in 2018, leading to continued success (2.58 ERA and 59 strikeouts).

In 2019, Gray pushed his way through three levels of the minors by going 11-2 over 130 innings with a 2.28 ERA and 147 strikeouts. Last year, he allowed two runs over five innings with 10 strikeouts in his first start at AAA. Unfortunately, Gray landed on the minor league injured list for two months with a right shoulder issue. The Dodgers called him up after three brief appearances in July (three runs over 10.2 innings with 12 strikeouts).

At the trade deadline, the Nationals acquired Gray in a deal for SP Max Scherzer and SS Trea Turner. He looked sharp over his first five starts (2.89 ERA over 28 innings with 29 strikeouts) with Washington, but Gray gave away his gains in his next four disaster games (22 runs, 34 baserunners, and six home runs over 17.1 innings with 15 strikeouts).

His average fastball (94.6) came in above the league average. Batters struggled to hit his curveball (.175 BAA) and slider (.192 BAA) while also offering a low-volume changeup (.250 BAA).

Fantasy Outlook

Despite losing his confidence late last season, Gray did right the ship over his final three starts (2-0 with a 3.12 ERA and 19 strikeouts over 17.1 innings), which is a good sign for his early success with the Nationals. Last year’s shoulder issue is a slight ding, but Gray has thrown 130 innings or more twice already in his career. If he regains his minor league command (2.3 walks per nine), Gray will hit the ground running this year. Based on his early ADP (283) in the NFBC, I view him as a breakout type arm with a chance to post a sub 3.25 ERA and 175 strikeouts with an entire season of starts.

SP Patrick Corbin

Reading between baseball player stats can be like watching a magician at work with his sleight of hand motions. Just when it appears the trick is solved, another version of itself appears a moment later. Corbin rode his plus slider (.149 and .155 BAA) to success in ERA in 2018 (3.15) and 2019 (3.25), but his illusion ended with disaster over his last 42 starts (11-23 with a 5.50 ERA and 203 strikeouts over 237.1 innings).

His recent decline starts with a fading strikeout rate (7.5 – 11.1 in 2018 and 10.6 in 2019) while issuing more walks (3.1 per nine). Corbin allowed the most runs (111) and home runs (37) in the National League last year. He gave up three runs or fewer in 15 of his 31 starts.

Corbin had no answer for right-handed batters (.302 with 35 home runs, 46 walks, and 101 strikeouts over 527 at-bats). His best month came in June (3.82 ERA and 27 strikeouts over 30.2 innings).

His average fastball (92.4) was higher than 2018 (91.3) and 2019 (92.0). Corbin still had success with his slider (.208 BAA), but 14 of those pitches landed in the seats. In addition, his sinker (.289 BAA) lost movement (13 home runs allowed), and he threw a disaster four-seamer (.338 BAA) and changeup (.433 BAA).

Fantasy Outlook

Corbin has the look of an easy avoid while inviting questions with the health of his left arm. I've seen this trick before despite his failure, and lefties can have nine lives. His ADP (407) puts him in the free-agent pool in 12-team formats. I see no reason to draft him, but I won’t dismiss a short-term ride if Corbin throws more strikes and records more swings and misses.

SP Seth Romero

The best hope for success at the backend of the Nationals’ rotation may lie in Romero's left arm, despite only 83.0 career innings in the minors (4.45 ERA and 124 strikeouts).

Romero worked as a starter and late-inning arm in his first season in college. He went 7-4 with a 1.94 ERA and 92 strikeouts over 83.1 innings. Over the next two years, he went 10-9 with a 2.71 ERA and 198 strikeouts over 143 innings while losing time due to a suspension and a fight in 2017 (kicked off the team).

A left elbow injury that required TJ surgery led to Romero missing all of 2019. The following season, he suffered a broken right hand when there wasn’t any minor league baseball due to Covid-19. Romero developed a rib injury last April, leading to him missing the first two months of the minors.

Washington gave him three relief appearances in 2020. In his major league debut, he allowed four runs, six baserunners, and one home run over 1.2 innings.

Romero has a low-90s fastball while relying on a plus-slider and upside changeup.

Fantasy Outlook

At age 25, Romero has minimal experience at AA or AAA. He’ll strike out plenty of batters, but his command needs plenty of work. Romero hasn’t pitched over 50 innings since 2016 in college. I wouldn’t dismiss a push toward a closing role in 2022.

SP Cade Cavalli

Despite a dull career in college (8-7 with a 4.09 ERA and 114 strikeouts over 101.1 innings), Washington selected Cavalli with the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 MLB June Amateur Draft. In his first season in the minors, he offered a plus strikeout rate (12.8) while issuing too many walks (60 over 123.1 innings).

Cavalli dominated over seven starts at High A (3-1 with a 1.77 ERA and 71 strikeouts over 40.2 innings). His walk rate (5.4) doubled at AA, but he still posted a 2.95 ERA over 58 innings with 80 strikeouts. Washington gave Cavalli six more starts at AAA, but he lost his confidence, resulting in a 7.66 ERA and 1.865 WHIP over 24.2 innings.

His fastball sits in the mid-90s with more velocity at times. Cavalli has a plus slider and a developing changeup.

Fantasy Outlook

His scouting report paints a much higher ceiling than his stats would show. Cavalli started his college career as a hitter (.234 over 265 at-bats with 47 runs, 10 home runs, and 45 RBI) before becoming a full-time pitcher in 2020. Covid-19 shut down the college season early that season, leading to less development time than expected. Cavalli can’t help Washington until he learns to locate his pitches better in and out of the strike zone. His ADP (595) in the NFBC makes him only a player to follow early in 2022 at AAA.

SP Jackson Rutledge

After a dominating season in 2017 at junior college (San Jacinto – 9-2 with a 0.87 ERA and 134 strikeouts over 82.2 innings), Rutledge made 12 appearances for Arkansas in 2018. He went 3-0 with a 3.45 ERA over 15.2 innings with 14 strikeouts. The Nationals snatched him up with the 17th selection in the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft.

His first experience in the minors over three levels led to a 3.13 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 37.1 innings. Rutledge battled a right shoulder injury and finger issue in 2022, resulting in no growth in his arm (1-6 with a 7.68 ERA and 41 strikeouts over 36.1 innings). In addition, his walk rate (4.3) has been a disaster so far in the minors.

Rutledge brings a high 90s fastball and electric slider. He also offers curveball and changeup that have a chance to be better than the league average.

Fantasy Outlook

Rutledge has a lot to prove this season to push his way beyond AA. To move quickly through Washington’s system, he must throw more strikes. On the positive side, the Nationals have a weakness at the backend of their rotation unless they add a couple of arms via free agency after the lockout.

Bullpen

RP Kyle Finnegan

From 2016 to 2019, Finnegan worked as a closer in Oakland’s system. He went 8-12 with a 3.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 246 strikeouts, and 47 saves over 219.1 innings. However, his walk rate (3.5) and strikeout rate (7.5) limited his upside over his seven seasons in the minors.

Washington gave Finnegan a major league opportunity over the past two years, leading to a 6-9 record with a 3.38 ERA and 95 strikeouts over 90.2 innings. He converted 11 of 15 save chances in 2021. Unfortunately, Finnegan walks too many batters (4.6 per nine) while serving up some home runs (1.2 per nine). His WHIP risk (1.485) alone should be enough to show fantasy managers that he doesn’t have the arsenal to close games long-term in the majors.

His average fastball (95.7) has plenty of life while working off two serviceable pitches (slider – .220 BAA and split-finger – .222 BAA).

Fantasy Outlook

Finnegan will pitch his way into many disaster innings without a significant step forward in his command. However, his ADP (409) in the NFBC removes some of his failure risk, plus fantasy managers should also roster his top handcuff. Nevertheless, I’m not buying his arm, so I’ll avoid him on draft day.

RP Jhon Romero

Romero pitched well over his six seasons in the minors. He went 7-9 with a 2.84 ERA, 204 strikeouts, and 18 saves over 177.1 innings. Last year, Washington gave him his first experience at AAA (1.23 ERA and 11 strikeouts over 7.1 innings) and in the majors (4.50 ERA over four innings and three strikeouts).

His average fastball (94.1) ranks above the league average while relying on a slider and a changeup.

Fantasy Outlook

Despite a limited resume with the Nationals, Romero has a chance to pitch in some critical innings in 2022. His command and strikeout ability in the minors may even lead to some save opportunities with Washington.

RP Francisco Perez

Cleveland shifted Perez to the bullpen after stalling in 2018 as a starter at Single-A (4.07 ERA). Over his last 38 games in the minors over 81.1 innings, he has a 1.77 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and119 strikeouts with three saves.

The Nationals claimed him off waivers last November. In his four games in the majors last season, Perez allowed three runs, nine baserunners, and five strikeouts over 6.2 innings. His average fastball (93.6) was slightly above the league average. In addition, he has a swing and miss slider while also offering a changeup with upside.

Fantasy Outlook

Perez only has 26 innings of experience at AAA, where he struggled with his command (20 walks). His arm should help the Nationals' bullpen this year, but he doesn’t look ready to close games.

More fantasy baseball coverage: