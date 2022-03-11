Looking at SI's NFL Mock Draft 2.0 From a Fantasy Perspective

The NFL offseason has gotten off to a wild start.

Aaron Rodgers will remain with the Packers, the Broncos have acquired Russell Wilson, and the Washington Commanders have traded for Carson Wentz. With free agency starting March 16, the news will be even more rampant in the coming days and weeks. Even with all of this player movement, fantasy fans also have to keep tabs on the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

Draft insider Kevin Hanson is already hard at work for Sports Illustrated, scouting players and posting a his mock draft 2.0 that could give fantasy managers a look at what some teams around the NFL might decide to do when it comes time to make their selections.

Here’s how I would break down Kevin’s predictions from a fantasy football standpoint.

ROUND 1

8. Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Hanson sees Wilson, who ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, as the top wide receiver in a deep class. Whether it’s Wilson or one of the other top rookie options at the position, that player will have instant value in Atlanta after the suspension of Calvin Ridley. Landing with the Falcons is a best-case fantasy scenario for Wilson, who could push for No. 3 wide receiver fantasy value playing alongside Kyle Pitts.

9. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos): Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

The Seahawks have a huge void at quarterback after dealing Russell Wilson to Denver, so selecting Willis here makes a lot of fantasy sense, too. Unfortunately, he might not be a “draft and start” quarterback, which would leave the team to lean on Drew Lock as its No. 1 option at the position in the interim. That scenario would limit Willis’s stock in all re-drafts, but he would be a popular option for most fantasy managers in dynasty leagues.

11. Washington Commanders: Drake London, WR, USC

The Commanders have Carson Wentz under center, so they’ll want to give him some weapons in the pass attack. London, a big target at 6-foot-5 and 209 pounds, wouldn’t deter the fantasy value of No. 1 wideout Terry McLaurin. However, he could make it tougher for Curtis Samuel to attempt a comeback season after a disastrous 2021. The former Trojans standout would have more stock in dynasty leagues than redrafts.

13. Cleveland Browns: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Williams enjoyed a tremendous statistical season with the Crimson Tide, posting over 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns before tearing his ACL in January. The Browns do need help at wide receiver, so this isn’t a bad fantasy fit for Williams overall. Still, the offense isn’t conducive to wide receivers putting up great numbers (remember Odell Beckham Jr.), so any wideout the Browns might take could have a cap on his upside.

18. New Orleans Saints: Ryan Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

In the past, we would have gotten very excited about the Saints drafting a quarterback. Unfortunately, Sean Payton and his offensive system have left the building. Pickett might start his NFL career behind a veteran (Taysom Hill or a free agent like Jameis Winston), so he’d have more value in dynasty leagues if he does land in the bayou.

19. Philadelphia Eagles: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

The Eagles have been awful at drafting wide receivers, at least until the team grabbed DeVonta Smith last year. Regardless, Burks is considered a big-time prospect who could step right in and start as a rookie. The Eagles don’t have a ton of talent behind Smith at the position, as Jalen Reagor has failed to meet expectations to this point, so the rookie out of Arkansas could find himself as a late-round fantasy redraft selection.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

The Steelers certainly need a quarterback after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, and it’s tough to see a scenario where Malik Willis drops this far. So unless there is a trade to move up, Corral could be their best option at the position. I like the fact that Corral is a mobile quarterback (he rushed for 614 yards and 11 touchdowns last year), but he’d likely be behind a veteran as a rookie and would be more of a dynasty pick.

22. Las Vegas Raiders: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

The Raiders take a fast wide receiver? That never happens! Hanson seems to think that will be the case this season, as Olave would give Derek Carr another weapon in the pass attack. His rookie impact could be curbed a bit, though, as Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards are all in the mix. The team could also decide to re-sign Zay Jones, who gained a nice rapport with Carr. Still, Olave will have late-round value.

29. Miami Dolphins (via 49ers): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

The Dolphins will once again be looking to add weapons on offense for Tua Tagovailoa, including at wide receiver. Miami has a lot of cap money to spend and could go the free-agent route here, but Dotson could earn a role as a rookie with Will Fuller, Albert Wilson and Mack Hollins heading to free agency. I don’t see him as a redraft pick here, though.

32. Detroit Lions (via Rams): Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

The Lions could be looking for their quarterback of the future in this draft, as the team has a potential opt-out from Jared Goff’s contract in 2023. Howell is considered a nice deep thrower who also rushed for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns in his final season with the Tar Heels. Still, any fantasy value Howell might have is limited to dynasty leagues.

ROUND 2

38. New York Jets (via Panthers): George Pickens, WR, Georgia – Pickens would be hard-pressed to make a major rookie impact with the Jets. Likely dynasty selection.

47. Indianapolis Colts: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati – The Colts are without a quarterback at this point, but Ridder wouldn’t be a realistic Year 1 starter in the NFL.

49. New Orleans Saints: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State – The Saints certainly lack wide receiver depth, so Watson could have long-term dynasty value.

54. New England Patriots: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan – The Patriots have depth at wide receiver, making Moore a tough sell in fantasy as a true redraft option.

55. Arizona Cardinals: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State – Hall could have some fantasy value with James Conner and Chase Edmonds both slated to become free agents.

58. Atlanta Falcons (via Titans): Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State – With Cordarrelle Patterson set to be a free agent, Walker could have some fantasy appeal.

59. Green Bay Packers: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State – Robert Tonyan is slated to become a free agent, so McBride could bring some long-term value in Green Bay.

63. Cincinnati Bengals: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA – Dulcich would be hard-pressed to find quick fantasy value with the Bengals, especially if the team keeps C.J. Uzomah

