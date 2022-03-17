Skip to main content
Report: Free Agent Jameis Winston Spoke With Colts, Saints This Offseason

As the NFL quarterback free agency market continues to take shape, two teams have reportedly expressed interest in free agent Jameis Winston.

The veteran quarterback told USA Today’s Josina Anderson that he has had conversations this offseason with the Saints about a possible return and the Colts about a potential future partnership. 

“I still view myself as a starter in this league and that’s what I’m looking for,” Winston said.

New Orleans, one of three presumed clubs in the race to acquire Deshaun Watson, has also reportedly made an offer to Winston, though the details are unknown at this time.

Thursday’s news aligns with comments Saints general manager Mickey Loomis made earlier this month when he said Winston is an option the team could explore in 2022.

The former No. 1 overall pick was enjoying a bit of a career revival last season, showing improved mechanics and decision-making, before suffering a torn ACL and MCL damage in Week 8. Winston completed 59% of his passes for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions while leading the Saints to a 5–2 start.

As he continues to make strides in his recovery, he will have to see if the 28-year-old garners more interest elsewhere or eventually returns to the city he has called home for the last two years.

More Football Coverage:

Breaking
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

